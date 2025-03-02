The warmer-than-usual conditions are a reprieve for some Edmontonians, but for others, it’s difficult to keep the winter magic alive.

As the snow doesn’t make for great golfing conditions, the Cattail Crossing Golf Club plans for winter sports to keep the business bustling.

“We are always excited to have activities lined up in the wintertime when this place is a little bit lonely,” the golf club’s special events director Brandy Cox said.

However, their fourth annual Blades of Steel Pond Hockey tournament has been cancelled due to the above-zero temperatures the city has been dealing with for more than a week.

“It comes down to ice safety. Yeah, it’s not going to be safe,” Cox said.

The balmy weather melted the ice away for the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup championships, being held at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park over the weekend.

Around 75 athletes are competing from 16 different countries.

Some activities, including Friday’s speed climbing competition, were modified by using a plywood surface.

“We’re still going to be here, still having fun with people. The activities might be a little bit different,” organizer Adam Luciuk said.

Watch the story above to find out how Edmontonians are making the most of the warm weather.