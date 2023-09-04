HUNDREDS of EE customers are currently experiencing network issues after the provider was hit by major issues today.
EE users on X, formerly known as Twitter, complained of being unable to contact Vodafone customers over the phone.
EE has said it is “working quickly” to resolve the problem, with Vodafone also confirming the outage was on EE’s network.
An EE spokesperson told the Sun: “We’re aware that some of our mobile customers are unable to make or receive calls to a Vodafone number. We’re working quickly to resolve this and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Calls to other networks, mobile data and text messages are not affected.”
Vodafone has told the Sun: “We can confirm there was no issue with the Vodafone network today; however some of our customers have been impacted by an issue with the EE network – which we understand should be fixed asap. This meant some customers were unable to connect calls to EE numbers, and the issue also affected customers who had previously transferred their number from EE to Vodafone.”
Read our Vodafone Down blog below for the latest news…
-
Reports near 1,000 as issues remain unresolved
Vodafone users remain unable to contact EE customers as both networks continue to experience major outages.
Reports via DownDetector are now nearing 1,000, with hundreds more EE customers reporting issues.
Vodafone has yet to officially confirm the nature of today’s outage.
However, an EE spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some of our mobile customers are unable to make or receive calls from a Vodafone number.
“We’re working quickly to resolve this and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Calls to other networks, mobile data and text messages are not affected.”
-
Vodafone issues statement as problem to be fixed ‘ASAP’
Vodafone has issued a statement regarding today’s issues.
The network told The Sun: “We can confirm there was no issue with the Vodafone network today; however some of our customers have been impacted by an issue with the EE network – which we understand should be fixed ASAP.
“This meant some customers were unable to connect calls to EE numbers, and the issue also affected customers who’ve previously transferred their number from EE to Vodafone.”
-
-
What we know so far
Earlier today, Vodafone customers complained of an outage affecting calls and texts.
However, as the situation developed, users suggested the issues were only affecting users attempting to contact people on the EE network.
This has since been confirmed by EE, as a spokesperson told us: “We’re aware that some of our mobile customers are unable to make or receive calls from a Vodafone number.
“We’re working quickly to resolve this and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Calls to other networks, mobile data and text messages are not affected.”
This has not yet been confirmed by Vodafone.
-
-
EE aware ‘customers are unable to make or receive calls from a Vodafone numbers’
EE has said it is working “quickly” to resolve today’s issue that sees customers unable to call Vodafone users.
An EE spokesperson: “We’re aware that some of our mobile customers are unable to make or receive calls from a Vodafone number.
“We’re working quickly to resolve this and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Calls to other networks, mobile data and text messages are not affected.”
-
EE and Vodafone customers ‘unable to call’ each other
Vodafone and EE customers are reportingly unable to contact each other as both networks experience problems.
One EE customer took to X to say: “My mother is on EE I’m on Vodafone.
“We are unable to call each other but are able to call numbers on our own network. Is there a problem with EE and Vodafone connecting to each other?”
-
Complaints continue to soar
Complaints from Vodafone users have continued to soar as the network faces an outage.
Reports currently stand at around 700, as per DownDetector.
Most users are complaining of issues with their phone connection and signal.
-
-
Vodafone ‘aware of EE issues affecting calls’
Vodafone has said it is aware of the issues customers are facing today, but claimed it is a problem on EE’s end.
Replying to a customer on X, Vodafone said: “We’re aware of an EE network issue that is affecting calls and text message.
“Their engineering teams are investigating and working to get the services up and running as quickly as possible.”
-
Most issues connected to mobile phones
Over 70% of reports are in connection with users’ phones, as per DownDetector.
-
-
Customers take to social media to vent
Vodafone customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one customer said: “@VodafoneUK any reason I can’t make or receive calls? I’m in Birmingham and the status checker says everything’s fine…”
A second added: “@VodafoneUK unable to make calls to anyone, internet works fine just unable to make calls or receive any.”
-
How do I check the service status of Vodafone?
The network has a service checker on its website where you can find out if it’s your area that is facing problems or just an issue with your device.
You can also subscribe to receive alerts, which tell you if there are any problems and how Vodafone is fixing them.
On the same page, there is also advice and guidance about what to do if you’re facing problems.
For Vodafone broadband users, there’s a separate page on what to do if you have slow speeds, internet cutting out or you can’t connect at all.
-
How can I complain to Vodafone about a network problem?
Vodafone has a section on its website on how to complain to the network provider if you’re unhappy with your service.
It gives you steps to follow before offering you the alternative of ringing the complaints team on 0333 3040 441.
There’s also a live chat service or a form you can fill in.
-
Am I entitled to compensation from Vodafone?
Depending on your issue, you may be entitled to compensation or an account credit.
The best thing to do is to contact Vodafone and see if it can resolve your problems for you.
Internet firms usually pay out £8 for each say that broadband and phone service is not repaired after two full days of no service.
If you’re a mobile customer and you suffer from a lack of service then depending on the circumstance you may be entitled to a refund or account credit.
-
-
How can I fix Vodafone network problems?
If you’re struggling to get through to Vodafone, you can try rebooting your network router.
You can do this by switching it off, waiting 30 seconds, and then turning it back on.
Of course, there is no guarantee that this will fix your internet problems.
-
Outage heatmap
This heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours.
It is common for some problems to be reported throughout the day.
Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.
-
What issues are customers facing?
Vodafone users are currently facing a major outage.
From the 500 complaints on DownDetector, over 60% are in relation to mobile phone issues.
21% of reported problems are connected to landline internet issues.
-
Hundreds hit by outage
Hundreds of Vodafone customers are currently experiencing network issues after the provider was hit by a major outage.
According to DownDetector, over 500 users were suffering with network issues with nearly 50% relating to mobile phone connection.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user said: “@vodafone what’s going on with uk lunes are down can’t make or receive calls in East London.”