HUNDREDS of EE customers are currently experiencing network issues after the provider was hit by major issues today.

EE users on X, formerly known as Twitter, complained of being unable to contact Vodafone customers over the phone.

EE has said it is “working quickly” to resolve the problem, with Vodafone also confirming the outage was on EE’s network.

An EE spokesperson told the Sun: “We’re aware that some of our mobile customers are unable to make or receive calls to a Vodafone number. We’re working quickly to resolve this and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Calls to other networks, mobile data and text messages are not affected.”

Vodafone has told the Sun: “We can confirm there was no issue with the Vodafone network today; however some of our customers have been impacted by an issue with the EE network – which we understand should be fixed asap. This meant some customers were unable to connect calls to EE numbers, and the issue also affected customers who had previously transferred their number from EE to Vodafone.”

