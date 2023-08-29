Effective Employee Upskilling Through eLearning

There is no denying that the technological revolution has had a massive impact on the world over the last century, but the more recent expressions of these technological advancements are now influencing every industry on the planet. As each industry grows, seeking greater effectiveness, efficiency, and profitability, the need to harness the power of innovation, an inseparable element of technology’s purposes, becomes a necessity within a growing business’s platforms. While it is easy to see and trace the lineages of new products, systems, and solutions back to where modern ideas and technology magnified already existing solutions, there will always be a level of mystery as to how far technology will take the human race.

As humans become increasingly more adept and comfortable with blending technology into business models, the number of ways and means that those advancements demonstrate themselves will multiply exponentially. While this is a good thing, it can create problems. One form of those problems is in ensuring that the employees using that technology are continuously kept up-to-date. If employees are struggling to adopt and utilize new methods, then that can create huge and rippling disruptions in production and services.

Sluggishness in any form, no matter how stable a company, will have a negative effect on the bottom line. If left unchecked, such inefficiencies can bog down entire business models. Wise business owners recognize this and do their best to make sure that employees at all levels are well-informed. As the demand for this kind of service grew, so emerged the eLearning industry.

The necessity, efficiency, and effectiveness of eLearning methods have made them an indispensable resource in the corporate or small business world. Of the hundreds of industries worldwide, here is a brief list of some of the best growing industries that are effectively utilizing eLearning for employee upskilling.

Top Industries Using eLearning To Upskill Their Workforce

1. Healthcare

The healthcare industry is immense. Not only is it a necessity for human flourishing and wellness, it has become the gathering point and purpose behind thousands of inventions and innovations in the last century. The pace at which this industry continues to evolve, mature, and improve its efficacies is truly astounding, but when one considers the underlying motivations for that staggering pace (human health and longevity) it is easy to see why that pace is kept.

There are millions of healthcare professionals in America, alone, hundreds of millions worldwide, and while the army of these professionals is the true backbone of the industry, almost every aspect of providing great care is supported and reliant upon a myriad of technologies. So embedded in the daily processes of care are these advancements that just a power outage can create huge problems. While there are safeguards for such a power surge, the only true deterrent to employee error is training. Thus, the need for regular training to keep up with the continuous flow of new, technologically supported, and informed methods comes down to something like eLearning.

Unfortunately, the often erratic, chaotic, and unpredictable environments in healthcare schedules can make it difficult to see that everyone is on the same page. Recognizing this, the flexibility and adaptability inherent in eLearning systems have made it much easier for personnel to keep up with necessary training.

2. Retail

The retail industry has always been subject to the fluctuations of trends and interests that accompany consumer interests and needs. Being that the retail industry is subject to such forces and inconsistent fluctuations, the need to remain competitive amongst other brands is important. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to make sure that employees are informed.

eLearning tools have been an excellent way by which retail providers and manufacturers can summarize the information that employees need to stay up-to-date about how the fashion industry is changing from season to season. In fact, the timeliness and speed with which training courses can be updated using eLearning software and technology means that adjustments can be made mid-season if need be.

Another challenge that the retail sector deals with is high turnover rates. This necessitates a frequency of onboarding, and training videos that are unusual in other industries. Investments made by major retailers save them a lot of money and time in the long run.

3. Manufacturing

The manufacturing industry is another backbone of the American society. Without the equipment, tools, and products produced in this sector, many other sectors would grind to a halt for lack of supplies. The various, generally technical or specific roles held by the many different manufacturing companies mean that there is a major demand for tailored training courses.

eLearning allows employees to go through different forms of training, case studies, and, in some instances, even simulations. The flexibility built into eLearning software and programs makes it much easier to find, change, shift, and create courses and videos. The breadth of this toolbox enables learners to work through scenarios that may be faced on the job before they find themselves in compromising situations. This is important not only for employee health but for owners needing to adhere to the many different regulations meant to protect employees and consumers. Beyond just being able to create a sound product, there are plenty of other things that manufacturing employees need to be versed in: health and safety, codes of conduct, and company policies just to name a few.

While this list is by no means comprehensive, it does demonstrate the immense value of eLearning in its ability to effectively upskill employees.