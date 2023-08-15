Borrowing From Marketing’s Use Of Personas

In today’s fast-paced business world, the concept of learner personas, borrowed from marketing’s consumer personas, has found a pivotal place in the creation of effective learning solutions. My years of marketing at P&G and PepsiCo left a lasting impression about the importance of a thorough understanding of the core audience. There wasn’t a single decision I made without thinking about the consumer.

Fast forward to my career in Learning and Development (L&D), and now the learner is at the heart of everything we do. Understanding the target audience is critical in delivering impactful learning experiences, but this process is not without its challenges. I’ve created and worked with countless learner personas and along the way, I’ve uncovered some common pitfalls that mask the true benefit of learner personas.

Common Pitfalls In Creating Effective Learner Personas

1. The Assumption Abyss

One of the most common and dangerous pitfalls in crafting learner personas is making assumptions about the audience without sufficient data to back them up. Far too often, companies fall into the assumption abyss, creating fictional characters that may bear little resemblance to the actual learners. I often see this as an aspirational archetype of a learner…but this is deluded from the reality of who the actual workforce is. This lack of accuracy can lead to irrelevant training content and ineffective learning experiences, causing learners to disengage and training initiatives to fail.

To avoid this pitfall, organizations must invest in comprehensive data collection methods. Analyzing existing employee data, conducting surveys, and performing interviews can provide valuable insights into the unique needs, preferences, and skill gaps of the target audience. As a marketer, I analyzed reams of quantitative data, but my qualitative research had the lasting impact. I recall a time observing my target consumer, and I even approached my Doritos-munching consumer with true curiosity to learn. In the training sphere, I’ve done the same with quantitative and qualitative data gathering. The combination of these rich research drove deep insights that later had impact on learning solutions. Leveraging real data ensures that learner personas are built on solid ground, fostering meaningful connections between the learners and the training content.

2. The Homogeneity Trap

Another perilous trap organizations face is creating homogenous learner personas, overlooking the diversity that exists within their workforce. Employees in any organization come from various backgrounds, experiences, and skill levels. Ignoring these differences and grouping learners into one-size-fits-all personas can lead to exclusionary training content, leaving many employees behind and hindering the overall effectiveness of the program. I’ve seen this become increasingly important through a DEI lens.

To escape the homogeneity trap, businesses can focus on creating dynamic, multidimensional learner personas. By considering factors such as job roles, experience levels, learning styles, and cultural backgrounds, companies can tailor training content to cater to the unique needs of every employee. Embracing diversity within learner personas paves the way for inclusive training experiences that resonate with all learners, fostering a sense of belonging and engagement.

3. The Overlooking Dilemma

In the quest to create the perfect learner persona, organizations often overlook the significance of involving the learners themselves in the process. This dilemma arises when decision-makers and L&D teams create personas in isolation, detached from the actual experiences and feedback of the learners. Such a detached approach can lead to a disconnect between the training content and the learners’ real-world challenges, resulting in missed opportunities for improvement.

To overcome the overlooking dilemma, organizations can actively involve learners in the persona creation process. Conducting focus groups, soliciting feedback through surveys, or even involving employees in co-creating their personas can significantly enhance the accuracy and relevance of the personas. We’ve had success when we’ve engaged learners in parts of the learner validation process. While we consciously didn’t involve learners in the core learner persona creation process as we needed to avoid the persona becoming that learner, we did have success by considering their validation of our learner persona. We found that when learners see themselves reflected in the personas, they were more likely to connect with the training content and embrace their learning journey.

4. The Static Persona Pitfall

The journey of a learner is not static; it evolves as employees grow, acquire new skills, and face fresh challenges. However, some organizations fall into the trap of creating static learner personas that fail to adapt to changing circumstances. A persona that was accurate a year ago may not be relevant today, and relying on outdated information can undermine the effectiveness of training programs.

To steer clear of the static persona pitfall, businesses can adopt an iterative approach to persona refinement. Regularly updating and revisiting learner personas based on new data and feedback helps ensure they remain aligned with the evolving needs and aspirations of employees. Dynamic personas enable organizations to tailor training content effectively and stay ahead in the ever-changing corporate landscape.

Conclusion

In the world of corporate training, crafting effective learner personas is an essential component of successful learning initiatives. By avoiding the pitfalls of assumptions, homogeneity, overlooking, and static personas, organizations can create meaningful connections between learners and training content, driving engagement and fostering a culture of continuous learning. As companies embrace the power of accurate and adaptive learner personas, they unlock the potential for a skilled, motivated, and empowered workforce that propels them toward lasting success in today’s dynamic business environment.