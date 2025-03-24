For many Americans, eggs are more than just food; they are a breakfast staple, a political talking point, and now, an economic stressor. Prices have skyrocketed by as much as 310% since January, leaving consumers reeling. Supermarket shelves are either bare or displaying cartons with exorbitant price tags. Even restaurants have been forced to adjust menus and raise prices.

Sharon Pearson, a frustrated shopper in Boston, summed up the national sentiment: “When is this going to be over?” Meanwhile, Elias Jaques, who works at a restaurant, admitted to cutting back on his own egg consumption while watching menu prices climb. “I might scramble four eggs, but just being more cognizant, maybe only scramble one or two,” he said.

Bird Flu: The Root of the Crisis

The primary culprit behind this price surge is a renewed outbreak of avian flu. Since 2022, nearly 170 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have been culled to prevent the virus’s spread. In 2025 alone, over 21 million egg-laying hens have been euthanised, crippling production capacity. As poultry specialist Jada Thompson from the University of Arkansas put it, “If there’s no birds to lay eggs… then we have a supply shortage, and that leads to higher prices because of supply and demand dynamics.”

Despite some stabilisation in early March, experts predict that seasonal demand during Easter and Passover will drive prices back up. The Trump administration has scrambled to address the issue, but so far, relief remains elusive.

Imports: A Short-Term Fix?

To combat the shortage, the U.S. has turned to foreign egg suppliers. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced plans to import “hundreds of millions of eggs” from South Korea and Turkey in the short term. Additionally, the government has reached out to European suppliers, including Poland and Lithuania, though responses have been mixed.

While these imports may temporarily ease supply constraints, they starkly contrast with Trump’s usual nationalist rhetoric. This reliance on foreign eggs raises questions about America’s food security and whether domestic production will recover swiftly enough to meet demand.

The Political Egg Game

Egg prices have become a political battlefield. Donald Trump, who campaigned on lowering grocery costs, is now facing criticism as prices continue to rise. On the campaign trail, he famously stood before a display of groceries, vowing: “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.” That promise, much like the supermarket shelves, now looks increasingly empty.JD Vance attempted to weaponise the crisis by holding a press conference in a Pennsylvania supermarket, dramatically holding up a carton of eggs priced at $4. However, eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted a sign behind him advertising eggs for $2.99—an embarrassing misfire.

Meanwhile, Rollins’s suggestion that Americans should “just get a chicken” and keep it in their backyards to combat high prices was met with widespread ridicule. There’s little evidence that urban dwellers are suddenly embracing backyard poultry farming, making the advice seem detached from reality.

The Bigger Problem: A Broken Supply Chain

Beyond bird flu, the crisis has exposed fundamental weaknesses in America’s food supply chain. The egg industry is highly concentrated, with five companies controlling 40% of production. Cal-Maine Foods alone accounts for 13% of all eggs in the U.S. While mass production has kept prices low in the past, it has also made the industry vulnerable to large-scale disruptions.

As economist Christopher Tang argues in his book on supply chain resilience, “The U.S. food supply chain is efficiently broken. It maximises economies of scale but lacks the flexibility to handle major shocks like a disease outbreak.” Without structural changes, similar crises are bound to repeat.

Cage-Free Laws: A Double-Edged Sword

Some states, including Colorado, have compounded the issue by enforcing cage-free egg laws. These regulations aim to improve animal welfare but also drive up costs. Since January 2025, all eggs sold in Colorado must come from cage-free facilities, increasing prices by as much as 50%. Nevada has already begun rolling back its cage-free mandate due to affordability concerns.

But while cage-free laws play a role, they are not the primary driver of current price hikes. The real challenge is rethinking egg production to balance affordability, supply stability, and animal welfare.

Lessons from Canada: A Model for Stability?

Unlike the U.S., Canada has a tightly controlled egg market, where smaller farms dominate. While this model results in higher prices under normal circumstances, it has insulated Canadians from extreme fluctuations. In March 2025, eggs in Canada were 50% cheaper than in the U.S., despite the bird flu crisis.

Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Canada has tariff protections that prevent cheap American eggs from flooding its market. Some experts argue that the U.S. could benefit from similar policies to ensure long-term stability rather than relying on imports during crises.

Can Americans Quit Eggs?

One radical solution would be to cut back on egg consumption altogether. But culturally, that’s easier said than done. As political analyst Clodagh Harrington points out, “Eggs are a classic aspect of the American breakfast—your coffee and your eggs. Even diner culture is built around them.” Unlike in Europe, where alternatives like pastries or porridge are more common, eggs remain a dietary staple in the U.S.

The crisis has even led to creative marketing stunts. Skincare brand The Ordinary briefly entered the egg market, selling “Ordinarily Priced Eggs” for $3.37 per dozen in select New York locations. While some praised the move as clever, others criticised it, given the brand’s vegan certification.

Egg prices remain volatile, with no clear end in sight. While imports may provide temporary relief, the real challenge lies in addressing structural weaknesses in the supply chain. Policymakers must balance disease prevention, domestic production, and affordability to avoid future crises.

For now, consumers are left watching their grocery bills climb, wondering when—or if—America’s egg problem will finally crack.

