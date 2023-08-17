Moist, soft, sweet, and filled with the flavors of fall, my easy Eggless Pumpkin Bread recipe is made in one bowl using regular pantry staples. Best of all, it is naturally vegan, kid-friendly, made healthy with whole wheat flour, and takes just 10 minutes of prep to get in the oven.

About Easy Pumpkin Bread Recipe

There are no two ways about it: we simply love pumpkin-flavored everything! Call us crazy, but we’re 100% on board with this autumnal trend. This quick and easy recipe for Pumpkin Quick Bread is no exception.

This recipe is super forgiving and easily adaptable. In fact, it is based on my popular Banana Bread Recipe. The bread has a moist, tender, and soft crumb and is loaded to the brim with warm, cozy flavors.

The entire recipe is super easy: it’s all made in one bowl! It also just so happens to be naturally vegan. Since it is made with whole wheat flour and unrefined raw sugar, it is wholesome and healthy. It is also a favorite among kids!

Fruit-based purées make excellent egg replacements. The pumpkin works in tandem with the leaveners to replace the eggs for this fall-flavored favorite.

Feel free to swap in your favorite mashed fruit like sweet potato, yam, applesauce, or banana for a different take.

Ingredients & Substitutions

Nuts and dry fruits: We always like the addition of some chopped nuts in quick breads. So here I have added some chopped walnuts, which gives a good textural contrast to the moist and soft crumb of the bread. Cashews, almonds, raisins, pecans or any of your favorite nuts or dry fruits can be added. You can even add chocolate chips if you like or prefer them in your sweet breads.

Step-by-Step Guide

How To Make Pumpkin Bread

Preparation

1. First grease a loaf pan (8 x 4 x 2.5 inches) or round cake pan (8 x 2 inches). Line the loaf pan with parchment paper.

2. Measure the pumpkin purée and keep aside. Keep the other ingredients also ready. You will need 1 cup pumpkin purée.

I have used my homemade Pumpkin Puree.

a) Stovetop method: To make 1 cup puree steam or simmer 1 cup chopped pumpkin with some water, till they are completely softened.

Strain and then blend the pumpkin to a smooth and thick puree adding very little water (or the stock in which pumpkin was cooked) if required.

b) Instant pot cooking: For instant pot, steam the peeled and chopped pumpkin in a steamer pan. To steam in the IP, first add 1 to 1.25 cups water in the inner pot.

Place a trivet and then place the steamer pan on the trivet or stand. Pressure cook on high mode for 5 to 6 minutes. Do the quick pressure release. Let the pumpkin cubes cool. Later strain and blend.

Make Wet Mixture

3. In a mixing bowl, add the pumpkin purée. Then add ½ cup + 3 tablespoons sugar (155 grams unrefined cane sugar).

Note that you can use brown sugar, jaggery, molasses or granulated white sugar interchangeably in this recipe.

4. Add the following spices – ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon powder, ½ teaspoon ground ginger powder, ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg powder (about 2 to 3 pinches) and a pinch of salt.

Note: You can add 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice mix instead of adding these individual ground spices. You can also increase the quantity of ground spices if you prefer more of a spice cake vibe.

5. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or ½ teaspoon vanilla essence. If not using vanilla then increase the cinnamon powder to 1 teaspoon.

6. Pour in ¼ cup of neutral oil. I used sunflower oil. You can also use melted unsalted butter for a richer loaf. If using salted butter, skip adding salt.

7. Add 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or lemon juice.

8. Begin to mix all the ingredients with a wired whisk.

9. Mix very well till the sugar has dissolved. Meanwhile, preheat oven at 180 degrees Celsius/350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

10. Now add ¼ cup water or any nut milk (cashew, almond or coconut). If using canned pumpkin purée or a thick pumpkin purée, add a total of ⅓ to ½ cup water.

11. Mix again very well.

Sift Dry Ingredients

12. Take 1.5 cups whole wheat flour (180 grams), 1 teaspoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon baking soda in a sieve.

13. Sift the dry ingredients directly on to the mixed wet ingredients, or sift separately and later add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients.

14. Add ¼ cup chopped nuts. I have used walnuts. You can add almonds, cashews, raisins, pecans or even chocolate chips.

Make The Batter

15. With a spatula, gently fold the dry ingredients in the wet ingredients. Do not over-mix or you’ll risk a tough loaf.

16. The batter should look light and have volume. If the batter looks very thick then add about ¼ cup water and gently incorporate it in the batter.

Use light pressure from your hands while folding.

17. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Shake and tap the pan on the kitchen countertop a couple of times and level the surface of the batter with a spatula.

Bake Pumpkin Bread

18. Place loaf pan in the preheated oven. Bake 180 degrees Celsius/350 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 minutes to 75 minutes.

For a small oven, keep on the second last rack and use both the heating elements. Since temperatures vary in various ovens, it may take less or more time for baking.

Check after 50 or 55 minutes with a bamboo skewer. If the skewer does not come out clean, then bake until it does.

19. After 60 minutes to 75 minutes, when the top looks golden, check with bamboo skewer and it should be clean. Place the loaf pan on a wired rack to cool.

20. Let the bread cool completely at room temperature. Then gently remove it from the loaf pan. Remove the bottom parchment paper.

21. Slice and serve. You can frost the bread if you want. Refrigerate the remaining bread by placing in an airtight box.

Expert Tips

I strongly suggest you let the bread cool completely at room temperature before serving. I did not allow the pumpkin bread to cool completely and it was still hot when I took the final photos, so the slices were very moist. If the bread is hot, it can break or fall apart while slicing.

Wrap the loaf well and/or place it in an airtight box before refrigerating. Refrigerators circulate cold air, which can dry out the contents. Keep your loaf nice and moist by protecting it from the elements!

Freeze the loaf for up to a few week. Wrap well in parchment and plastic wrap, then place in the coolest part of your freezer to keep it fresh for several weeks.

Serving & Storing

Serving: Serve pumpkin bread as a sweet bread with breakfast or evening tea or coffee. Slices of eggless pumpkin bread can also be served as a sweet snack.

Storing: You can store this pumpkin bread for about about a week in the fridge and for 2 to 3 weeks in the freezer. Since no dairy products are used, this sweet bread has a longer shelf life. The recipe makes for 1 loaf of eggless pumpkin bread.

FAQs

Why is my pumpkin bread dry? Ooooops! It sounds like you may have over-mixed the pumpkin bread batter. Over-mixing creates too much gluten, which can result in a dry, tough loaf. You might have also baked it for too long. The goal is to pull it out of the oven right when the loaf is set and no crumbs remain on a bamboo skewer, but before it overcooks. Does eggless pumpkin bread have to be refrigerated? No, it should last for 1 to 2 days at room temperature if it’s in a covered container. However, if you want it to last for longer for more days, I suggest refrigerating it. To reheat the bread, add a slice to the toaster oven or pan-fry it in a dry skillet until warmed through. How do you keep the bottom of the loaf from burning? I suggest using a light-colored baking tin to prevent it from getting too hot.

