Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated that “Egypt and Sudan are like one body, and their relations are deeply rooted in history. Egypt has opened its doors to its Sudanese brothers fleeing the calamities of war.”

During a press conference, Madbouly added that “both sides expressed their rejection of Ethiopia’s unilateral approach on the Blue Nile, which is inconsistent with relevant principles of international law and with the spirit of cooperation that should prevail in connection with the use of the Nile River, the lifeblood of all basin countries.”

They also affirmed their joint coordination through the Permanent Joint Technical Commission for Nile Waters, the body tasked with studying and formulating a unified position for both countries on Nile water affairs under the 1959 agreement. The two countries agreed on the need to give sufficient opportunity to the Nile Basin Initiative’s consultative mechanism to settle disputes and enhance cooperation among basin countries, in a manner that preserves the sustainability of the great Nile River and the water interests of the two downstream nations.

The 1959 agreement: A framework for water rights

The 1959 agreement between Egypt and Sudan is a bilateral treaty to regulate the utilization of Nile River water. It secured their acquired rights to the Nile’s water and paved the way for development projects such as the Aswan High Dam in Egypt and the Roseires Dam in Sudan.

The agreement confirmed Egypt’s and Sudan’s acquired rights to Nile water, with Egypt receiving 55.5 billion cubic meters and Sudan receiving 18.5 billion cubic meters. In the event of an increase in the Nile’s average flow, the difference between the new estimate and the 84 billion cubic meters is to be divided equally between the two countries.

This announcement follows the arrival of Sudan’s transitional Prime Minister, Kamil El-Tayeb Idris, in Egypt on Thursday, his first foreign visit since assuming office last May.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis is one of the most prominent challenges in the relations between Nile Basin countries, especially among Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia. Ethiopia began construction of the dam in 2011 on the Blue Nile, which contributes about 86 percent of the Nile’s water. This has raised fears in Egypt and Sudan about the dam’s impact on their water shares.

Egypt relies on the Nile for more than 90 percent of its water resources, making the dam an existential issue for the country. Ethiopia, however, views the dam as essential for generating electricity and achieving economic development.

Historically, Nile water shares were determined by the 1929 and 1959 agreements, which granted Egypt and Sudan fixed shares (48 billion cubic meters for Egypt and 4 billion for Sudan out of a total of 84 billion cubic meters). The agreements also gave Egypt veto power over any projects on the Nile or its tributaries. Upstream countries like Uganda and Ethiopia did not participate in these agreements, which were concluded under British colonial rule, leading them to consider the agreements non-binding.

Egypt and Ethiopia at loggerheads over water rights

The trilateral negotiations between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, mediated by the African Union, have failed to produce a binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam. Egypt accuses Ethiopia of taking unilateral actions, such as filling the reservoir in 2020 and 2021 without an agreement, which it says threatens the water security of the downstream nations. In contrast, Ethiopia asserts the dam will not cause significant harm, citing a 2013 tripartite technical committee report, and maintains its right to development.

In a prior statement, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty called Ethiopia’s invitation to Egypt to attend the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) “absurd.” He affirmed that Egypt reserves its right to legitimate self-defense and to protect its water interests if any harm were to occur.

Previously, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had announced the completion of the GERD’s construction and set its inauguration for this coming September, coinciding with the end of summer. In response, Egypt stated its categorical rejection of Ethiopia’s continued attempts to impose a fait accompli through unilateral actions regarding the Nile, an internationally shared water resource.