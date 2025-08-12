Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Monday, August 11, 2025, met with the Colombian President’s Advisor for Middle Eastern Affairs Víctor Lugo, and his accompanying delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in providing medical assistance for Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.

Official Spokesman for the Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the minister welcomed the Colombian guest and praised the distinguished diplomatic relations between Egypt and Colombia.

He affirmed both sides’ commitment to developing cooperation in the health sector in a way that supports the delivery of medical services to Palestinian patients and the injured from Gaza, whether through sending medical aid or receiving them for treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

He explained that the meeting covered Colombia’s readiness to support Egypt’s efforts in providing healthcare to Palestinian patients and wounded individuals, with appreciation for Egypt’s pivotal role in delivering humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza.

Additionally, the meeting tackled ways of supporting Egyptian medical teams in different specialties, he said.

The two sides also explored opportunities to boost cooperation between research and health institutions in both countries and exchange expertise and medical teams in accordance with the needs of their respective healthcare systems, he added.