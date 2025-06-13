Egypt has strongly condemned the military attacks launched by the Israeli army on Iran early Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an official statement, described these actions as a blatant and highly dangerous regional escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.

Egypt expressed deep concern over the rapid current developments, denouncing this unjustified act.

The Ministry warned that such actions will further ignite the crisis, potentially leading to a wider regional conflict with unprecedented consequences for the security and stability of the entire region.

It emphasized that these actions expose the resources of the region’s peoples to grave danger and threaten to plunge the entire area into widespread chaos.

Egypt reiterated its firm belief that there are no military solutions to the crises facing the region, but rather only political and peaceful resolutions.

The statement underscored that “the arrogance of power” will not achieve security for any nation in the region, including Israel. True security, Egypt affirmed, can only be attained through respecting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states, achieving justice, and ending the Israeli occupation of Arab territories.