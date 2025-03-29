CAIRO, March 27 (MENA) – Egyptian Ambassador to Morocco Ahmed Nihad Abdel-Latif discussed in a meeting with Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi Thursday ways of fostering cooperation in the field of justice and judiciary.

The two sides explored judicial and legal mechanisms for exchanging experience in combating terrorism and organized crime, the extradition of criminals, modernizing legislation and digitizing work systems in judicial institutions.

The pair lauded the depth of historical relations between Egypt and Morocco, stressing their keenness on strengthening bonds between the two countries. (MENA)