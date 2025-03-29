Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the Sultan of Oman extended his greetings to President El-Sisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, conveying his sincere wishes for continued stability and progress for Egypt and its people. For his part, President El-Sisi expressed his heartfelt wishes for all success and prosperity for the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman.

