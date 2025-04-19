Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call emphasized the deep historical relations between Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and their keenness to further strengthen these ties by exploring broader prospects for cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields. President El-Sisi expressed his sincere condolences to President Tshisekedi and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the victims of the recent boat sinking on the Congo River.

The call touched on regional developments, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation between Nile Basin countries to achieve their common interests. The two presidents emphasized the need to adhere to consensus among the basin countries, which contributes to strengthening cooperation frameworks and capitalizing on the available opportunities to achieve joint development.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to support all regional and international initiatives aimed at reaching a political settlement to this crisis, thereby restoring stability to the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.