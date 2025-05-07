CAIRO, May 7 (MENA) – Egypt and Qatar renewed their constant efforts in the mediation file, based on a unified and all-round vision aimed at defusing the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and relieving the unbearable suffering of civilians via creating the suitable conditions to reach a permanent and comprehensive truce.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Egypt and Qatar reaffirmed that all deliberate attempts to sow discord through raising doubts and creating distortion or media escalation, will not succeed.

The two countries made it clear that they will continue their sustained efforts to put an end to this war and the humanitarian catastrophe it has left behind.

The two countries said that they will not be dragged into any hidden agendas that do not serve the Palestinian people’s interests.

They renewed their full commitment to working within a clear framework that focuses on alleviating the Palestinians’ suffering and stabilizing the ceasefire in Gaza to reach a permanent solution.

The two countries said that they closely coordinate efforts with the United States to reach an agreement that puts an end to the human tragedy in Gaza and ensures the protection of civilians. (MENA)