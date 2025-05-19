Egypt has successfully recovered around 30,000 stolen artefacts over the decade [Getty/file photo]

Egypt’s antiquities ministry said on Sunday it had retrieved 21 artefacts, including a funerary figurine and an eye of Horus amulet, that had been smuggled illegally to Australia.

Most of the items had been “on display at a renowned auction house in Australia, before it became clear that there were no proper ownership documents,” Supreme Council of Antiquities chief Mohamed Ismail Khaled said.

The collection, which also included a fragment of a wooden sarcophagus, was handed over to the Egyptian embassy in Canberra.

Officials did not say how or when the pieces had been smuggled out of the country.

Such thefts are not uncommon, however.

During the 2011 uprising that ousted Egypt’s longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, looters ransacked museums and archaeological sites, spiriting away thousands of priceless pieces.

Many of the stolen artefacts later appeared on the international market or ended up in private collections.

Officials say Egypt has successfully retrieved around 30,000 smuggled artefacts over the past decade.

Six years ago, the country’s embassy in Australia also received a long-lost fourth and final part of a stone stela dating back to the fourth century BC.

The stela, or information slab, disappeared from an excavation site in Luxor in 1995.

Known as the Sheshn Nerfertem stela, it was smuggled in pieces to Switzerland, from where three pieces were repatriated in 2017.

The now-complete stela, and the artefacts repatriated from Australia, are now “at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir for restoration in preparation for display in a temporary exhibition”, the antiquities ministry said.