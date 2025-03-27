A submarine carrying Russian tourists sank off Egypt’s Red Sea coast on Thursday, leaving at least six people dead and rescue workers scrambling to pull people out of the water, local officials said.

The vessel was carrying 45 people on a tour of the coral reef off the coast near Hurghada, a popular resort city nearly 300 miles southeast of Cairo. Rescue workers had pulled 39 people from the waters, all foreign tourists, Amr Hanafi, the governor of Egypt’s Red Sea Province, said. All the passengers were accounted for, he added.

The Russian Embassy in Egypt said in a statement on social media that four Russian tourists had died.

The vessel was less than a mile from the shore when it sank at around 10 a.m. local time, the embassy said. The submarine was owned by the Sindbad resort in Hurghada, according to the embassy. Recreational submarines are popular among tour operators along the strip of vacation towns and resorts for exploring the area’s colorful coral reefs.