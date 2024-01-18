Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Really not sure what to make of that game. An injury to Salah and a goal for Kudus aside, it was relatively serene until the 70th minute. Then all hell broke loose. Ghana played OK but were twice dragged into the lead by the brilliance of Kudus. Egypt were miserable in the first half and sprung into life in the second, without their injured talisman. It’s the west African side who will feel worse about the result, having twice surrendered their lead.

90+7 min: A nervy moment for Egypt at at the death, as El Shenawy flaps at a cross, but the north African side survive.

90+6 min: Really good save by Ofori! Ashour turns beautifully in midfield and found some space for a shot, which was so nearly deflected by Salisu! But Ofori kept his eye on the ball, wasn’t distracted by his own man, and saved well, hanging onto the ball.

90+5 min: Ghana are at least trying to go forward, which is more than you can for most of their second-half ambition. Jordan Ayew releases Semenyo, but El Shenawy cuts out the cross once again.

90+4 min: This game could still go either way. The cameras pan to Ghana fans in the stands, many with their heads in their hands.

90+2 min: If this stays at 2-2, and Cape Verde beat Mozambique in tomorrow’s game, then the former will qualify with a game to spare in Group B. If this stays at 2-2 and Mozambique win, then they will go top!

90 min: Some changes for both teams. Ghana make two, with Bukari withdrawn just 20 minutes or so after coming on. One of the worst performances we’ll see at this Afcon. Paintsil replaces him. Ghana also swap Owusu for Abdul Samed, who leaves the field by slamming a water bottle angrily into the ground. Ghana have twice blown their lead, but you have to give Egypt some credit. There will be seven minutes added on.

88 min: It’s absolutely mad out there. This game is suddenly bonkers.

86 min: Absolutely brilliant defending from Ashour, who is absolutely everywhere in the closing minutes, tearing around like we’re in the fifth minute. The Egyptian chases down Bukari, blocks the Ghanaian’s cross and retrieves possession, before striding clear to set up a Egypt counter-attack. Emam Ashour makes a brilliantly timed tackle on Osman Bukari to thwart a Ghanaian attack. Photograph: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.55 EST

84 min: All the danger for Ghana is coming down their right. Marmoush, Ashour, Mohamed and Trézéguet are causing havoc for Egypt. Ashour dribbles past Kudus and it upended by Salisu in the box, but the referee waves play on.

82 min: Abdul Samed is down, clutching his left knee. It looks like Ghana are going to be forced into another change. Chris Hughton just stands in the technical area with his hands on his hips. He’ll be furious that yet another game has got away from Ghana.

80 min: It’s now Egypt that look the more likely to win this match. You would never have said that at half-time.

78 min: There is no sign of the injured Salah on Egypt’s bench. But if he’s not jumping up and down on the treatment table in the dressing room, I’ll be shocked.

76 min: Another cooling break. I think we all need it.

GOAL! Egypt 2-2 Ghana (Mohamed 74) What on earth is going on!? After a relatively tepid 70 minutes, we’ve had three goals in four minutes! Again, Ghana’s defending is terrible as the substitute Bakari, just one minute after coming on, has hit pocket picked by Trézéguet. The Egyptian drives to the byline, cuts the ball back into a crowded six-yard box and it’s Mohamed who meets it first, toe poking the ball into the net. We are all square once again! Mostafa Mohamed is mobbed by his teammates after equalising for Egypt! Photograph: Luc Gnago/Reuters Updated at 16.46 EST

74 min: Iñaki Williams, who gave the ball away for Egypt’s equaliser, is hooked for Bukari. It’s been a pretty miserable game for the Bilbao-born man.

GOAL! Egypt 1-2 Ghana (Kudus 72) Ghana take just a minute to retake the lead! Odoi reaches the byline on the right, cuts a wonderfully disguised ball to Kudus. The West Ham man takes a touch to enter Egypt’s box and unloads another powerful shot. The ball takes a slight deflection and flies past El Shenawy! Ghana retake the lead. Ghana go straight up the other end and restore their lead as Kudus scores his second of the night! Photograph: Themba Hadebe/AP Updated at 16.41 EST

GOAL! Egypt 1-1 Ghana (Marmoush 71) You can’t say this goal hasn’t been coming, but what a terrible way for Ghana to concede! Inaki Wiliams plays a woeful back pass to his goalkeeper, Marmoush reads it expertly and rounds Ofori before rolling the ball into the empty net. Game on! Omar Marmoush levels for Egypt! Photograph: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.36 EST

69 min: Another substitution, this time for Egypt. Elneny comes off for Trézéguet, formerly of Aston Villa.

67 min: A rare Ghana counter attack, as Semenyo latches onto a long ball forward. The Bournemouth man is isolated but cuts inside and aims a rather limp shot at El Shenawy.

65 min: Marmoush canters down the left wing, cuts inside but flashes high and wide. He did the first bit so well, but didn’t get his head up to spot the obvious pass. Either that or Marmoush doesn’t have much faith in Egyptian teammate Mohamed, who was lurking at the back post.

63 min: A change for Ghana. Ashimeru has picked up a knock, so Baba is brought on in his stead.

61 min: Ashour gives Mensah the slip on the right wing and pulls a low cross back towards Mohamed, but Djiku makes a crucial block for Ghana! The West African side just can’t get out of their own half at the moment.

59 min: Back come Egypt! I said Marmoush was the player most likely to force an equaliser and it’s the Eintracht Frankfurt man to tests Ofori with a rasping shot, after shrugging off Abdul Samed on the edge of the box.

57 min: Mostafa Fathi sends Salisu for a hot dog with a lovely bit of skill on the byline, before hanging up a delicious cross towards Mohamed at the back post, but Ghana captain and keeper Ofori comes and claims with authority.

55 min: That disallowed goal, though, has definitely given Egypt a boost. Ghana look a little frenetic for the first time in the match. They are losing the midfield duels and the north African side are applying a bit of pressure. Omar Marmoush is being given plenty space by the Ghanaian defence in the opening exchanges of the second half. Photograph: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.25 EST

53 min: After a lengthy check, Hegazi is ruled offside. No goal for Egypt. It was fairly obvious from the first replay.

Egypt have the ball in the net! Ruled out for offside but VAR are checking … 51 min: Egypt won a free kick and lumped a ball into the box by Marmoush. Hegazi nods back from the byline and there’s an almighty scramble before Abdelmonem puts the ball into an empty net. Will the goal stand?!

50 min: Chance for Ghana! El Shenawy punches well from a Semenyo corner, but the ball comes out to Kudus, who takes a volley on his weaker right foot. It’s not a clean contact, as the ball cannons down off the ground and loops towards the crossbar … just over! El Shenawy was stranded, but Egypt get away with one.

48 min: Based upon the first-half showing, going to be interesting to see how Egypt come back into this one. Marmoush is their only real threat. Mohamed hasn’t showed much in possession and the Egyptian striker bundles Kudus to the ground as he tries to win the ball back.

Peeeeeeep! The second half is underway.

This is how things currently stand in Group B. Cape Verde face Mozambique in their second match tomorrow. Pretty desperate viewing for Egypt. Cape Verde P1 Pts3 Ghana P2 Pts3 Mozambique P1 Pts1 Egypt P2 Pts1 Updated at 16.08 EST