The General Authority for Meteorology revealed the expected weather conditions across all regions, indicating that moderate and thundery rain is expected on the northeastern coasts, possibly accompanied by hail, and may reach the level of flash floods in Sinai.

The rain will be light on the northwestern coasts, northern Lower Egypt, and the Canal cities.

The weather will be moderate in temperature in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, and the northern coasts, tending to be warm in northern Upper Egypt, warm in southern Sinai and southern Upper Egypt, and cold at night and in the early morning.

The Meteorological Authority warned of the formation of dense water mist in the morning, which may reach the level of fog on some agricultural, fast, and near-water roads. It stressed the need to exercise caution and caution when traveling in the morning on the roads.

Citizens are advised by the Meteorological Authority to wear heavy winter clothes and masks, especially those with respiratory issues, during night and early morning hours. It is also recommended avoiding hazardous structures and monitoring weather updates for ongoing safety.