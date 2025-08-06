Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed on Monday that Egypt will take all necessary measures in accordance with international law to protect its water security.

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Tamim Khallaf said in a statement that Abdelatty’s remarks came during a meeting with Uganda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello, during the visit of Egypt’s Foreign and Irrigation ministers to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Abdelatty emphasized the importance of cooperation in accordance with international law to protect the interests of all Nile Basin countries, while reaffirming his absolute rejection of unilateral measures that violate international law in the Eastern Nile Basin.

“Egypt will take every necessary measure, consistent with international law, to protect its water security,” he stressed.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said the meeting also addressed security and political developments in the region, including developments in Somalia and the deployment of African Union forces in Somalia, in which Egypt and Uganda are participating in.

Abdelatty called to preserve the unity, integrity, and stability of Somalia and Sudan, support national state institutions, and work to establish stability and promote peace, security, and development in the region.