Saudi Arabia has announced the arrest of an Egyptian national within the Kingdom on charges of murdering a Saudi citizen.

The media spokesperson for the Eastern Region Police stated that security authorities arrested an Egyptian resident for killing a citizen in the city of Dhahran and assaulting his wife with multiple stabs, noting that she is in critical condition.

The media spokesperson clarified in a statement via the Public Security account on the X platform that initial investigations revealed a prior interaction with the victim, and that the motive for the crime was theft, due to financial claims against the perpetrator in his home country.

The Eastern Region Police indicated that the accused has been apprehended, legal procedures are being taken against him, and he has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al Arabiya, via the X platform, reported that an Egyptian delivery driver broke into the home of Dr. Abdul Malik Qadi, a former professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, killed him in his wheelchair, and stabbed his wife.