Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly commented on a widely circulated and controversial photo showing him alongside Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the BRICS summit in Brazil.

Madbouly revealed that there was indeed an unannounced bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

In statements made during a press conference following an Ethiopian government meeting on Thursday, Madbouly stated he met with the Ethiopian Prime Minister in Brazil on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

He added that Abiy Ahmed reiterated his country’s strong commitment to not harming Egypt and called for the resumption of cooperation between the two nations.

Madbouly elaborated, “We are not against development in any country, but good intentions and statements must be translated into a written document that regulates the future relationship between the two countries – and guarantees the rights of future generations.”

Regarding the photo, which showed them standing side-by-side holding hands and sparked widespread controversy—especially coming just days after the Ethiopian Prime Minister announced the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and invited Egypt and Sudan to its inauguration in September—Madbouly explained that the matter was one of protocol.

He clarified, “There was a group photo of heads of state and government, and protocol dictates interlocking hands. Egypt’s position was next to Ethiopia and Iran, and we have no control over this arrangement; it is subject to protocol considerations.”

“We are not hostile to anyone, and our relations are good with all countries in the world, including African nations. We state that we are not against development in any country, but not if it infringes on even a single drop of Egypt’s right to Nile River water.”

Madbouly referenced the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s statements about the GERD’s completion, the assurance of no harm to Egypt and Sudan, and the invitation for the two countries to resume cooperation. He stated that he raised this issue again during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, emphasizing that “Egypt’s position has not changed.”

He concluded, “Our position has not changed at all; Egypt will not allow any harm regarding the Nile River waters.”

He noted that measures taken by the Egyptian state successfully prevented harm during the dam’s filling process.

However, he stressed, “But there must be a written agreement to regulate this matter and guarantee the rights of future generations.”