Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Sunday that two fuel trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry has said fuel shortages have severely impaired hospital services, forcing doctors to focus on treating only critically ill or injured patients. There was no immediate confirmation whether the fuel trucks had indeed entered Gaza.

Israel blocked all aid to Gaza since 2 March, unleashing famine across the enclave.

Gaza’s government media office said six more Palestinians have died due to Israeli-imposed starvation, bringing the toll of people who have died from malnutrition to 175, including 93 children.

