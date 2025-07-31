Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss major investment opportunities currently under negotiation with several Gulf countries.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir; Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk; Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib; Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi; Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi; along with senior officials from the relevant ministries.

Madbouly stressed that, as part of the government’s strategy to actively promote investment in promising sectors and strengthen Egypt’s economic competitiveness, the state is focused on showcasing the most viable projects and advancing executive measures to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

Cabinet Spokesperson Counselor Mohamed El-Homsany noted that the meeting covered several projects under negotiation with Gulf partners across a range of sectors. These discussions aim to expand foreign investment and increase foreign currency inflows to support economic stability.

He added that the meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment, as outlined in its action plan, to fostering both domestic and international investment by improving the investment climate and providing a package of incentives and facilitations.

Gulf investments in Egypt have surged in 2025, led by the UAE’s landmark $35bn Ras El-Hekma agreement—the largest FDI deal in Egypt’s history—followed by Qatar’s pledge of $7.5bn in direct investments. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain have also stepped up their engagement, bringing total Arab investments to $41.5bn.

These funds primarily target strategic sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, logistics, and energy, underscoring growing Gulf confidence in Egypt’s reform agenda and economic potential.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

