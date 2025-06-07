Despite facing persistent geopolitical challenges in the region, Egypt’s tourism sector has experienced a notable increase in visitor arrivals, as reported by the Egyptian Cabinet.

According to data from the Egyptian government’s Media Center, tourist arrivals to the country saw a 25 percent increase during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The center reported that Egypt welcomed 15.8 million tourists in 2024, marking an increase of over 21 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. These figures are considered record-breaking, falling within an ambitious strategy to boost the tourism sector.

It clarified that these record numbers were achieved despite geopolitical challenges in the region, indicating that Egypt continues to solidify its position as a leading tourist destination. This is attributed to tourism’s vital role as a source of foreign currency and a fundamental economic driver that supports the national economy and empowers local communities.

The center also noted that these steps are part of a comprehensive strategy based on providing an inclusive tourism experience, developing human capital, and maximizing returns for citizens under the slogan “Egypt… Unrivaled Diversity.”

The Egyptian government’s strategy for advancing the tourism sector aims to achieve economic security in tourism by maximizing direct returns for citizens, focusing on human resources, and enhancing the skills of employees within the ministry and the tourism sector as a whole. The government also seeks to strengthen the role of local communities as essential partners in the tourism development system.