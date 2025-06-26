The General Authority of Meteorology has released its forecast for Cairo and other governorates, indicating hot to intensely hot and humid weather during the day across most areas.
Northern coastal regions will experience a milder, humid heat. Nights and early mornings will be moderately warm across the country.
Detailed forecast by region:
- Greater Cairo: Expect misty fog from 4 AM to 8 AM. Winds will be moderate at 28 km/h, with sunny skies. Humidity levels will range from 35% to a maximum of 80%. The expected temperature in Cairo is a high of 35°C and a low of 24°C.
- Lower Egypt and Canal Cities: Misty fog, potentially dense, is expected. Moderate winds at 28 km/h, sunny skies, and humidity between 40% and 85%.
- Northwestern Coasts: Misty fog is forecast, with moderate winds reaching 30 km/h. Skies will be partly cloudy, and humidity will range from 50% to 90%.
- Northeastern Coasts and Central Sinai: Misty fog, possibly dense, is expected. Winds will be moderate at 28 km/h, with partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be between 55% and 90%.
- South Sinai and Red Sea Mountain Ranges: Anticipate occasional active winds, reaching up to 34 km/h. Skies will be sunny, with humidity ranging from 30% to 65%.
- Northern and Central Upper Egypt: Winds will be active, reaching 24 km/h, under sunny skies. Humidity levels will be between 20% and 60%.
- Southern Upper Egypt: Expect moderate winds at 28 km/h, sunny skies, and humidity ranging from 15% to 35%.