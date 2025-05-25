The International Astronomical Centre has announced that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH will be observed on Tuesday, May 27, across the Islamic world.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, stated that moon sighting will be possible with telescopes from parts of Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe. Additionally, it may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas, a WAM report said.

Based on these astronomical predictions, Wednesday, May 28 is expected to be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, making Friday, June 6 the likely date for the start of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.

Eid Al Adha is therefore expected to fall on Friday, June 6, with the Day of Arafah observed on Thursday, June 5, according to dates listed on the UAE government’s official website.

Residents in the UAE are likely to enjoy a four-day break, comprising June 5 and 6 for Arafah and Eid Al Adha, followed by the regular weekend on June 7 and 8 (Saturday and Sunday).