Dubai Municipality has announced the designation of four public beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al Adha holiday. The beaches include Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, and Umm Suqeim 2, all managed and operated by the municipality.

The initiative aims to regulate visitor numbers during the holiday period, when beaches typically see high footfall from various segments of the community. By dedicating specific beaches to families, the municipality seeks to offer a more comfortable, secure, and enjoyable recreational environment, a Dubai Media Office report said.

Enhanced safety measures and on-ground support

To support this initiative, Dubai Municipality has deployed a dedicated safety and rescue team comprising 126 qualified personnel equipped with advanced tools and logistical equipment. Their presence will help ensure the highest levels of safety for beachgoers. Additionally, a team of 100 trained inspectors will oversee field operations, including crowd and traffic flow management, beach security monitoring, and incident response.

Commitment to family-friendly public spaces

Dubai Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the recreational experience at public beaches by offering integrated, family-friendly facilities that reflect the emirate’s wider efforts to improve quality of life. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Dubai’s beaches as inclusive destinations that serve both residents and tourists.

In collaboration with its strategic partners, the municipality will continue to monitor beach operations throughout the holiday to ensure a safe, comfortable, and accessible environment for families.

Dubai Municipality is responsible for managing the emirate’s waterways and public beaches, overseeing infrastructure development, and providing world-class services and amenities to support a vibrant and welcoming recreational experience for all.