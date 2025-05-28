Images: Supplied

Get ready for an extraordinary Eid Al Adha in Dubai. From June 2 to 8, the city will transform into a vibrant spectacle of joy and entertainment, offering an action-packed programme curated by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, prepare to create unforgettable memories with world-class entertainment, the season’s biggest retail offers, exclusive hotel and attraction deals, endless culinary adventures, and once-in-a-lifetime prizes.

As Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, aptly puts it, “This year’s Eid in Dubai programme is designed to create memorable moments through world-class entertainment, cultural showcases, incredible retail and dining offers, and breathtaking experiences that truly reflect the warmth and vibrancy of our city. We welcome everyone to celebrate Eid Al Adha in Dubai, where unforgettable memories await.”

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer to make your Eid truly special:

1. Live events, concerts and shows

Dubai’s Eid Al Adha celebrations promise a spectacular line-up of entertainment for all ages and interests.

Mohamed Abdo Live: The legendary Saudi singer lights up Coca-Cola Arena on June 7 for an unforgettable evening of music. Tickets are available via the Coca-Cola Arena website.

The Greatest Wish: Families can enjoy a feel-good Arabic play with lively characters and captivating scenes at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, from June 6 to 8.

Comedy Nights: French comedian Roman Frayssinet performs at the Emirates Theatre on June 7, while Indian comic sensation Shraddha Jain makes her Dubai debut at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, on the same night.

Dinner With A Clue: For a night of suspense and intrigue, this live-action murder mystery returns aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 on June 7.

Candlelight Concert: Soak in the glow of flickering flames on June 7, featuring classical renditions of timeless works by Vivaldi and modern tributes to Coldplay, at Mina A’Salam Hotel in Madinat Jumeirah.

One Thousand Nights and A Wedding: Enjoy a comedic twist on a classic tale, performed on June 7 and 8 at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Messi Experience: Football fans can immerse themselves in the extraordinary world of Lionel Messi with nine interactive zones spanning 2,500 square metres at Dubai Festival City Mall until February 28, 2026.

2. Retail offers and city-wide shopping raffles

Dubai’s retail scene brings exciting offers, exclusive collections, and irresistible promotions across the city this Eid Al Adha.

3 Day Super Sale (3DSS): From May 30 to June 1, enjoy up to 90 per cent off at more than 500 top brands across over 2,500 outlets. Shoppers can also unlock greater value using loyalty programmes like BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, or Skywards Everyday.

Dubai Festival City Mall’s Spend & Win: Spend Dhs300 or more for a chance to win a whopping Dhs20,000 mall gift card.

Dubai Jewellery Group: Explore stunning Eid collections and unlock exclusive deals like complimentary gifts, 50 per cent back on select diamond and pearl jewellery, free custom engraving, and zero deduction on old gold exchange until June 8.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group Shop & Win: Running until the second day of Eid Al Adha, 25 lucky shoppers can win cash prizes worth a total of Dhs200,000 when spending just Dhs200 at participating malls, including Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, and Sunset Mall.

3. Mall activations

Dubai’s malls are transforming into vibrant hubs of celebration with a wide array of immersive experiences, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Mercato Mall: From June 6 to 9, enjoy a Fun Eid Explosion main show, cotton candy performances, face painting, craft and painting workshops, and roaming entertainers. Shoppers can also unlock exclusive discounts through the PrivilegePLUS App.

City Walk: Escape the summer heat with exceptional dining, live entertainment, and engaging family activities from June 6 to 9, between 5pm and 10pm.

Ibn Battuta Mall: Experience VERSUS 2.0, a next-generation gaming activation at the Egypt mini court from June 6 to 15.

Dubai Festival City Mall: Witness a brand-new IMAGINE Show, with breathtaking projection mapping performances every hour from 7pm, traditional cultural shows on the first two days of Eid after 5pm, and special giveaways from 2pm to 9pm.

Roaming Entertainment: Enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Al Ayala and Al Harbiya bands, an essential part of Emirati celebrations, across top destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Festival City Mall, with multiple showtimes throughout Eid.

4. Dining delights across the city

This Eid Al Adha, Dubai’s culinary scene comes alive with a host of festive feasts and indulgent dining experiences.

High Tea to Luxury Dinners: From exquisite high teas at Mosaico Lobby Lounge to luxurious Eid dinners at Enigma, food lovers have endless choices.

Authentic Flavors: Popular venues such as Varq, Palm Kitchen, Punjab Grill, and Dhaba Lane present dishes bursting with authentic flavors.

Lively Atmospheres: The Permit Room and The Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall offer vibrant dining experiences.

Family Outings: Ranches Restaurant at Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosts BBQ nights, Sunday roasts, and a magical breakfast with Magic Phil.

Signature Hotel Dining: Celebrate in style at Palazzo Versace’s Giardino or enjoy signature offerings at renowned hotel restaurants including Novotel World Trade Centre, Fairmont Dubai, Swissôtel Al Ghurair, and Dukes The Palm.

5. Exclusive staycation deals for a luxurious eid break

Residents and visitors can make the most of the long weekend with exclusive staycation offers across Dubai’s top hotels.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai: GCC residents can enjoy 25 per cent off dining across its award-winning restaurants.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City: Guests receive 25 per cent off stays, gourmet breakfasts, VOCO Monaco beach access, Dubai Festival City Mall discounts, and One Rewards bonus points.

Leading properties: Packages and savings are available at Swissôtel Al Ghurair, 25hours Hotel One Central, Fairmont Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, and many more.

6. Family-friendly stays and Eid attractions

Dubai is set to pull out all the stops for families this Eid Al Adha, with irresistible staycation deals and thrilling attractions for all ages.

Atlantis The Palm: UAE residents enjoy up to 35 per cent off rooms and suites, plus Kids Go Free perks and complimentary access to Aquaventure.

Dubai Festival City Hotels: InterContinental Residence Suites, Holiday Inn & Suites, and Crowne Plaza offer luxury escapes with breakfast and dinner packages, discounts to kid-friendly hotspots, spa credits, and IHG One Rewards points.

The First Collection Hotels: Get up to 45 per cent off advance bookings, free stays and meals for kids under five, and generous F&B discounts.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa: Enjoy 15 per cent off a secluded Bedouin villa stay with a private pool, full-board

dining, and desert activities including stargazing and horse riding.

Beyond hotels, the city’s top attractions are rolling out exciting Eid specials:

Dubai Dolphinarium: 30 per cent off Dolphin & Seal Show tickets using promo code EID25.

Wild Wadi Water Park: Cool off with water rides and live entertainment.

LEGOLAND Dubai: Join the Summer Splash Fest with interactive games, a Build-A-Boat Championship, and an exclusive afterparty.

The Green Planet: Transforms into a tropical Eid haven with henna, face painting, and family movie screenings.

Chaos Karts and PACMAN Live: Enjoy discounted 10 per cent off family bundles.

Hatta Wadi Hub: Slashes prices on outdoor adventure packages by 50 per cent.

House of Hype: Offers four tickets for Dhs449.

AYA Universe: Invites families to explore its wonders for Dhs399.

Eid in Dubai promises to delight residents and visitors alike, with a citywide celebration that blends ultimate excitement, cultural charm, and unforgettable moments for all ages.

For the latest updates and full event details, visit the Eid in Dubai website.