Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has outlined the working hours for its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday for 1446H/ 2025, which will take place from Saturday, March 29 to Wednesday, April 2.

Regular working hours will resume on Thursday, April 3.

The affected services include customer centres, parking zones, public transportation, marine services, and vehicle testing centres.

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, vehicle testing centres will remain closed from 1 to 3 Shawwal (March 31 -April 2), with operations resuming on 4 Shawwal (April 3).

Similarly, Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the same period.

However, Smart Customer Happiness Centres located in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and at the RTA Headquarters will remain open 24/7.

Metro and Tram services during Eid

The Dubai Metro will operate on adjusted timings during the holiday period. For the Red and Green Lines, the schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 29: 5am to 1am (next day)

Sunday, March 30: 8am to 1am (next day)

Monday to Wednesday, March 31 to April 2: 5am to 1am (next day)

Meanwhile, Dubai Tram services will run from Saturday to Monday, March 29 to 31 , from 6am to 1am.

On Sunday, March 30, the service will begin at 9am and continue until 1am (next day).

Public buses and marine transport

The Dubai Bus and Hatta Bus services, as well as marine transport options — including the Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, and traditional Abra services — will operate with updated schedules during the holiday.

For the most up-to-date information on service timings, commuters are advised to check the S’hail app or visit the official RTA website.

Free parking in Dubai

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, all public parking will be free of charge from 1 to 3 Shawwal (March 31 -April 2), with the exception of multi-level parking terminals.

Paid parking will resume on April 3.

