Image: Dubai Parks and Resorts

From March 30, Eid Al Fitr celebrations are planned across the UAE.

Here are some places where you can watch fireworks and take part in events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the Eid break.

Dubai is gearing up for a spectacular Eid Al Fitr celebration with extended hours at Global Village and fireworks lighting up the sky across multiple locations.

Festivities and fireworks at Global Village

From March 28 to April 6, Global Village will host a series of festive attractions, cultural performances, and live entertainment.

During the first three days of Shawwal, the park will remain open from 4pm to 1am, offering visitors an extended opportunity to explore its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.

One of the main highlights will be the breathtaking nine-night fireworks show, taking place daily from March 28 to April 5.

During Ramadan nights, the display will begin at 10pm, shifting to 9pm from the first day of Eid (March 30).

The grand festivities will culminate with a much-anticipated concert by Assala Nasri on April 6.

Fireworks at destinations in Dubai

For those staying in the UAE over the long Eid weekend, there are plenty of other spots across Dubai to catch dazzling fireworks.

Nessnass Beach: Visitors can enjoy a culinary experience with fireworks at 8pm on the first day of Eid. Dubai Parks and Resorts: Riverland Dubai will feature fireworks at 9:30pm on the first two days of Eid. Hatta: Eid celebrations extend to the mountains, with an 8pm fireworks show on the first day of Eid. Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR: Fireworks will light up the sky at 9pm on the second day of Eid.

Events in Dubai

Eid Al Fitr parade in JLT: A parade of drummers and performers will take place in JLT on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The family-friendly event will take place from 4pm to 6pm, starting at Cluster D Promenade Level, winding its way through JLT Park Gate 1 and Gate 2, before ending by the fountain area.

There will be sweet treats for spectators, too. The event is free to attend but registration is encouraged on the Jumeirah Lakes Towers website.

Live entertainment at City Walk: For the first three days of Eid Al Fitr, this Dubai shopping destination will host free musical acts, including Lebanese singer Amanda Maalouf and the retro-focused Cassette Band. Performances will take place in the fountain area and start at 5pm each evening.

There will also be traditional performances by an Emirati troupe on the first and second day of Eid in the courtyard and fountain area.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah: Souk Madinat Jumeirah will host a celebration that honours UAE heritage and culture during the first three days of Eid, from 4pm to 8pm. Expect roaming traditional bagpipes, while Arabic coffee and dates will be served at the Amphitheatre.

Fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront will host fireworks for all three days of Eid, starting at 9pm.

Guests can watch free of charge, but there is also the option to book surrounding restaurants, including include Daikan, Hunter & Barrel, Asia Asia, Barbossa and Paradiso, for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Free events in the emirate

Airship Orchestra at Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island: An interactive installation by Melbourne studio Eness, which features 16 inflatable sculptures embedded with motion sensors that emit light and sound in response to passers-by, will be on the Promenade at the Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island until April 20.

The sculptures in Airship Orchestra are up to six metres tall and a choir will “compose” a new score each night for them.