Image credit: Emirates/Website

Emirates is anticipating busy weekends ahead of, as well as during, the Eid Al Fitr holiday due to heavy traveler volumes departing from and arriving in Dubai.

March 28 and 29, as well as April 5 and 6, will be the busiest days for departures at Terminal 3, with more than 80,000 passengers flying out of the country for their spring break holidays, a WAM report stated.

Read- UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for federal govt employees

Emirates has urged passengers departing from Dubai to arrive at the airport well in advance to avoid congestion around the Terminal 3 entrances.

The airline also advised passengers to arrive up to 3 hours before their flight and take note of their boarding times to ensure they reach the departure gate on time without delays.

Range of check-in options

In addition to checking in at the airport, customers can avail themselves of various check-in options, such as online check-in on emirates.com or through the Emirates App, which opens 48 hours before departure.

Customers can also check in at Emirates City Check-in or the Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, from 24 hours to 4 hours before departure (except for those traveling to the US). They can also book a home check-in service from their residence or hotel, use the airline’s convenient check-in kiosks and baggage drop facilities in Terminal 3, or take advantage of mobile check-in ports located throughout the terminal. For customers traveling from the northern Emirates, check-in is available at the Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours to 4 hours before the flight.

Luggage drop-off

According to a Dubai Media Office report, customers can drop off their luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. They can also check in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US.

This allows them to proceed directly to immigration or the Smart Tunnel for seamless processing.

Passport control

Passengers should clear passport control and security 90 minutes before departure. They are advised to reach their gate no later than 60 minutes before their flight if booked in Premium Economy or Economy Class, and 45 minutes before departure if flying in First or Business Class.

The boarding gates will close 20 minutes before departure. However, Emirates will not be able to accept passengers who report late. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.