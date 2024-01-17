Jan. 16, 2024 – There is no shortage of reasons why getting health and lifeadvice from TikTok is a bad idea.

We’ve scoured the site to present you with a list that might horrify or amuse. But more importantly, it will hopefully provide fodder for important health conversations with your loved ones and, more ideally, prompt a trip to the doctor’s office to discuss evidence-based alternatives to the wacky and sometimes dangerous world of TikTok health tips.

Here are the eight of the worst TikTok health tips of 2023, ranked from least to most potentially dangerous.

8. Castor Oil Navel Pulling

Has a bottle of castor oil suddenly appeared in your kid’s medicine cabinet or carry-on? Evidently, placing castor oil in and around your bellybutton will improve digestion. The “how it works” is important here, because influencers claim that the oil is “pulled” or absorbed through the bellybutton into the gut.

Hope or hype? Castor oil has been around for more than 6,000 years. It was used as fuel for lamps in ancient Egypt, and today, as an ingredient in skin and beauty products, and as a laxative. There may not be any harm in rubbing it on and around the bellybutton, but as far as benefits go, all bets are off. ”The bellybutton is just like any other part of your body that’s completely occluded or has barrier protections,” said Marc Kai, MD, an internist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. “It’s not a keyhole or another entrance or access point into your body any more than your arm, your leg, or the rest of your stomach would be. The absorption there is very, very minimal.”