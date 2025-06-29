Eight more Palestinians were killed on Sunday evening after Israeli forces targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Wafa news agency reported that three children were killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling in Jabalia, north of the enclave.

Four Palestinians, including a child, were also killed, and others wounded when Israeli forces shelled a house in the al-Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City.

At least one other person was killed in an Israeli air strike on the al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.