Eight new species of the family Dipluridae from the genera Masteria L. Koch, 1873, Striamea Raven, 1981 and Linothele Karsch, 1879 are diagnosed and described from the western central region of Colombia: Masteria verdum sp. nov. (both sexes), M. luisi sp. nov. (both sexes), Striamea kimbanai sp. nov. (both sexes), Linothele sanuk sp. nov. (both sexes), L. montana sp. nov. (both sexes), L. hunahpuisp. nov. (both sexes), L. ixbalanquei sp. nov. (female), and L. guarato sp. nov. (female). Additionally, L. tsachilas Dupérré et Tapia, 2015 and L. archidona Dupérré et Tapia, 2023 are reported in Colombia for the first time. The above-mentioned species were found in the departments of Risaralda, Tolima, Quindío, Valle del Cauca, and Putumayo of Colombia.

Rodríguez-Castro, G., Rodríguez, E. & Delgado-Santa, L. (2025). Eight new species of funnel-web spiders from Colombia (Araneae: Dipluridae). Zoosystematica Rossica 34(1): 59-104. doi:10.31610/zsr/2025.34.1.59 NMBE: https://wsc.nmbe.ch/reference/18362