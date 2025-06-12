Eight new species of the genus Paratropis Simon, 1889 from Colombia and Ecuador, Paratropis amfe sp. nov., P. aurelianoi sp. nov., P. calarca sp. nov., P. chami sp. nov., P. lluspiosa sp. nov., P. macca sp. nov., P. salsa sp. nov., P. urku sp. nov., are here diagnosed, described and illustrated. Distribution of Paratropis is expanded to Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, French Guiana, Ecuador, and Colombia. This work contributes to a better understanding of the taxonomy of Paratropis mainly under a biodiversity crisis scenario.

Tauber, Emilia, Carlos Perafán, and Fernando Pérez-Miles. 2025. “Hidden Cryptic Spiders: Eight New Species of Paratropis from Colombia and Ecuador (Araneae, Paratropididae)”. European Journal of Taxonomy 997 (1):51–76. https://doi.org/10.5852/ejt.2025.997.2921.