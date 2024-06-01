American truck brand Peterbilt has announced its biggest electric semi sale to date – with Swedish transport company Einride AB ordering 150 of the company’s 579EV BEV trucks.

Einride is known for its “Freight Capacity as a Service” offerings that transport customers with a managed, low-risk way to transition to zero-emission transportation. Integrating electric and autonomous vehicles, charging depot infrastructure, and their proprietary digital freight platform, Einride Saga.

Einride has been operating large-scale semi fleets internationally since 2020, setting the standard for sustainable logistics along the way. This fleet of new Peterbilt electric vehicles will service Einride’s North America customers.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Peterbilt and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers as we combine our technology platform with their premium hardware to provide a market leading offering as we collaborate on the future of electric freight,” said Niklas Reinedahl, general manager North America at Einride. “Bringing new technology to market is imperative to enabling the switch to electric freight operations and we look forward to seeing this further scale Einride’s footprint in the market.”

Peterbilt’s 579EV class 8 semi has an 82,000 lb. GVWR and a 670 peak hp (536 continuous) electric motor. Its 400 kWh battery is good for 150 miles of range, and can be fully recharged in about 3 hours on a DC fast charger.

“Peterbilt is a leader in commercial vehicle electrification and offers the industry’s most complete lineup of electric vehicles. Our focus on creating reliable zero emissions solutions enable Einride to electrify end-user fleets and support reducing tailpipe emissions in the transportation industry,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The Model 579EV is an example of that focus and is the flagship of the Peterbilt electric vehicle lineup.”

Electrek’s Take

Einride’s new electric truck fleet; image via Peterbilt.

Einride is making big moves on the international scene, so seeing them ramp up their US business is great news for the American trucking business. And, while I’m admittedly surprised that a Swedish company like Einride would opt for a Peterbilt instead of a Volvo fleet, Petes are great trucks, and PACCAR won’t let them down.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Peterbilt.