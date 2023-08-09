Elaneer Payasam is a delicious, silky smooth dessert made by simmering milk with tender coconut water, tender coconut pulp, sugar, condensed milk and flavored with cardamom powder. Elaneer Payasam translated as Tender Coconut Kheer is an alternate to the regular payasam for festivals and functions.

Elaneer Payasam is a rich dessert you can make easily.Yes it does not consume much time very simple to make with easily available ingredients. Elaneer payasam is made with milk and tender coconut as main ingredients.I did not add anything extra like nuts as I wanted the full coconut flavor, even cardamom powder isn’t needed but I added very little just for a mild flavor.

About Elaneer Payasam

Elaneer Payasam is a great option of dessert for a wide spread of meal for special occasions and a must try at home for its taste. Elaneer translates to Tender Coconut and Payasam is Kheer so Elaneer Payasam is Tender Coconut Kheer.

I had this Elaneer Payasam or Tender Coconut Payasam recently in Radisson blu and it was so yummy which urged me to try it immediately. I asked the chef for the recipe and he generously gave an idea of the recipe as he wasn’t sure of small measurements. But that itself was enough for me to try and it came out so tasty in the first attempt itself.

So here made it again to post this yummy recipe here in this space. I made it the same week itself and it turned out so good and mittu is at the back of me asking me to make again. Are you someone who craves for something sweet like me then this is perfect for you!

Tender Coconut Payasam is a delicious South Indian dessert made from milk, tender coconut pulp, tender coconut water, condensed milk and flavored with cardamom. Tender Coconut Kheer or Elaneer Payasam is a delicious treat for all coconut lovers. With all the yummy ingredients how can this payasam go wrong.

This kheer is a delightful dessert with such unique flavors of tender coconut and cardamom. It’s a perfect treat for festivals, special occasions or anytime you crave for a sweet. I have posted a short 1 minute video as well a detailed long video too – Do try and enjoy!





Elaneer Payasam Ingredients

Milk – Use full fat thick milk for best results.

– Use full fat thick milk for best results. Tender Coconut Pulp & water – It is better if you get young tender tender coconut pulp especially while adding as such. For grinding it is ok to use thick pulp / chopped pieces.

– It is better if you get young tender tender coconut pulp especially while adding as such. For grinding it is ok to use thick pulp / chopped pieces. Sugar – Use sugar according to your preference. I used normal white sugar but brown sugar will also work.

– Use sugar according to your preference. I used normal white sugar but brown sugar will also work. Condensed Milk – Using condensed milk thicken the payasam also adds more flavor.

– Using condensed milk thicken the payasam also adds more flavor. Coconut Milk – Use thick first coconut milk.

Use thick first coconut milk. Flavoring – Cardamom powder is the best flavoring that can be used here. No flavoring compliments this payasam as it does.

Elaneer Payasam Recipe Elaneer Payasam is a delicious, silky smooth dessert made by simmering milk with tender coconut water, tender coconut pulp, sugar, condensed milk and flavored with cardamom powder. Elaneer Payasam translated as Tender Coconut Kheer is an alternate to the regular payasam for festivals and religious functions. Total Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients To blend : 1/2 cup tender coconut pulp

3/4 cup coconut water

* I used 2 tender coconuts full for this recipe Instructions To a mixer jar add 1/2 cup coconut pulp and 3/4 cup coconut water.

Puree it until smooth and Set it aside.

Add 1 and 1/2 cups milk to a pot.

Boil it.

Give a quick mix.

Simmer for 2 minutes.

Add 1 tablespoon sugar.

Add 2 to 3 tablespoon condensed milk.

Give a quick mix.

Simmer until thick and it reduces to almost half.

Mix well and simmer until thick and creamy.

It should thick like shown here. Cool down for a while.

Now add tender coconut mixture that we had prepared earlier.

Add 1/2 cup thick coconut milk.

Add 1/2 cup tender coconut pulp.

Add 1/8 teaspoon cardamom powder.

Mix it well and chill before serving.

After chilling the payasam becomes slightly thick.

Enjoy! I love it chilled! You can add nuts if you want while serving. Video

Notes You can simmer and thicken the milk like rabdi and use it too but adjust sugar and condensed milk accordingly as reduced milk may not need more sugar.

I would not suggest to search for any replacement for condensed milk as it is one of the main ingredient which flavors the payasam.

I had tender coconut pulp from one tender coconut which was thick so used it for grinding along with tender coconut pulp/

Make sure the tender coconut pulp is soft and pulpy which you use for adding as such.

You can add ghee fried cashews if you want.

Use full fat cream milk for rich taste.

You can use homemade condensed milk too.

The payasam thickens with time mainly after chilling it so adjust accordingly.

When you chill the payasam the sweetness should be more than usual.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Enjoy Tender Coconut Payasam as a dessert after meal cold. Refrigerate for later use. Keeps well in room temperature for a day, I would not suggest to store after a day even if it is in fridge.