We still know next to nothing about Elden Ring’s upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, but that hasn’t stopped folks from clamoring for news about the expansion. Developer FromSoftware released a small update for the critically acclaimed open-world game on January 11, and fans inundated the tweet announcing the latest patch with some serious hopium for the add-on content.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

On X/Twitter, FromSoft shared news that the game’s update 1.10.1 is now available on PC via Steam. The patch itself is small, adding an “Easy Anti-Cheat update to support the Steam OS update,” probably to curb the cheaters and hackers that have been plagueing the game since its February 2022 launch.

Underneath the post is a slew of replies memeing about the DLC.

The sentiment is the same in the Elden Ring subreddit, with a few folks sharing their budding excitement while also laughing at the latest update the game just got. Back in December, a leak on the subreddit has fueled rumors that the DLC may launch this February. We’ll see.

Kotaku reached out to FromSoftware for comment.

For now, the only information that we’ve got about Shadow of the Erdtree is the official artwork depicting Miquella riding the ethereal horse Torrent. This sole image has captivated Elden Ring theorists, who’ve spent months now trying to decipher every little detail in the rendering. Back in December, producer Yasuhiro Kitao urged fans to be patient, saying at the PlayStation Partner Awards in Japan that Shadow of the Erdtree “still has a little way to go,” but development on the project is “progressing well.” Sounds like we’ll be waiting a while, but that’s OK. Let FromSoftware cook. The expansion will be delicious.