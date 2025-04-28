Elden Ring Nightreign Launch, Platforms



FromSoftware is set to release Elden Ring Nightreign on May 30, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox consoles and PC. It brings a fresh experience for fans of the Elden Ring series.

FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring Nightreign will be released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC users. The company previously organized a Network Test on January 10, 2025. Participants explored an early, unfinished version of the co-op game during the test.

What Elden Ring Nightreign Offers?



Elden Ring Nightreign is a separate co-op game set in the Lands Between. It shares the same combat style as Elden Ring but introduces new character abilities and special attacks. Unlike the open-world format, each run lasts a few in-game days. The available area shrinks daily until a boss is defeated. After defeat, players return to the Round Table hub to recover and restart. Some unlocks are permanent, but players must level up again for each new attempt. Players can explore Limveld alone or in a team of three.

Characters



Four characters are confirmed so far:

Wylder: A hero focusing on speed and attack.

Live Events

Guardian: A strong character with heavy attacks and damage resistance.

Duchess: A light hero using fast gameplay mechanics.

Recluse: A mage using ranged magic attacks.

Regardless of the character chosen, players will find the combat system familiar. New movement options like vaulting and gliding help players move faster across Limveld. The game also allows teammates to revive each other, preventing complete session losses.

PC System Requirements



On April 28, FromSoftware shared the PC requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core I5-10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (minimum) or Intel Core I5-11500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (recommended)

Memory: 12GB (minimum) or 16GB (recommended)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB (minimum) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB (recommended)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 30GB required

FAQs



What platforms will Elden Ring Nightreign be available on?

Elden Ring Nightreign will be available on PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and PC from May 30, 2025.

How is Elden Ring Nightreign different from the original Elden Ring?

Elden Ring Nightreign focuses on shorter runs, new character abilities, and a co-op experience instead of an open-world design.

