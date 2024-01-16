Prominent Changes In eLearning Trends 2024

In the past few years, there has been a significant surge in the utilization of AI for automating various tasks. Whether it’s handling customer queries or fetching data quickly, AI is at the forefront of data automation. Given this, we are also seeing a rapid adoption of AI automating a lot of tasks in the world of digital learning.

According to our study, we see the following trends staying strong in the year 2024 and beyond:

Generative AI used in digital learning

Interactive gamification-based learning experiences

Upskilling and reskilling considering the changing landscape

Micro-credentials and curation based on skills matrix

Coaching and mentoring based on specific skills gaps and needs

Learning platforms adapting to the needs and greater customization

Steadily increasing VR training and accessibility

Intelligent analytics and reports to drive better learning

Top eLearning Trends To Watch Out For In 2024

Generative AI Used In Digital Learning

In the era of comprehensive AI integration, learning has the potential to evolve into a more holistic, meaningful, and empathy-driven experience. Recognizing the diverse and specific needs of learners today, the traditional one-size-fits-all approach can’t be used anymore. Instead, it is imperative to consider individual learning styles, patterns, and behaviors to accommodate the learning materials.

The learning journey needs to be tailored to the needs of the learner to make it more meaningful and impactful and provide intelligent recommendations.

Yes, there will be trainings that will still need to be generic and the same for all; however, the time has arrived when there must be more personalization to elicit better outcomes, and to be candid, we are moving towards hyper-personalization.

Creating Courses Or Learning Content

With the advent of ChatGPT and similar tools, making courses or learning materials has become much easier. With AI, authors can quickly create the basic content structure and then add the details from their research and refine it further. It is not a ground-up approach anymore. Whether you are a subject expert or an Instructional Designer, AI can assist you in developing better content structures. All you need are the learning objectives and your lecture notes, and AI can help you expand on that! Additionally, AI can speed up the process of selecting images for your courses, making it quicker and more efficient. These features are now integrated into standard course authoring tools, making image selection a breeze!

Interactive Gamification-Based Learning Experiences

Gamification transforms learning by stimulating active participation and critical thinking. Amplifying engagement by motivating learners to set goals, track progress, and engage in friendly comradery are all on the rise.

Upskilling And Reskilling Considering The Changing Landscape

As the world is transforming thanks to automation, there is a greater need for upskilling and reskilling employees. L&D teams, businesses, and trainers need to be cognizant of the rapidly changing landscape. Some of the skills are going to be obsolete in a few years due to automation. Automation has been the biggest disruptor in the last year and will continue to hold sway. A lot of mundane tasks will be performed by AI bots, and the skills for the same will not be required. Hence, employees must be retrained or reskilled on specific skills where there is a greater need for higher-order thinking skills. Rapid reskilling is a critical aspect of today’s world. Digital learning will play a huge role in upskilling and reskilling employees at a scale.

Micro-Credentials And Curation Based On Skills Matrix

Micro-credentials are gaining momentum. They are focused courses offering certification for specific skills or competencies in a particular subject area or domain.

It is also a growing need that training content, articles, and specific resources all now need to be curated as per the skills of the employees. Employees have more options now, as they look for opportunities horizontally, vertically, and even changing domains. Content curation engines are already incorporating these elements to foster better learning. This will continue to be a strong trend in 2024 and beyond.

Coaching And Mentoring Based On Specific Skills Gaps And Needs

Offline coaching and mentoring will be based on reskilling and training learners on specific skills or gaps that are identified. Today, digital learning platforms have features such as video-based training that can help mentors reach their mentees better. This will be a strong trend this year.

Learning Platforms Adapting To The Needs And Greater Customization

Learning platforms are becoming more versatile. They now have far more features compared to the earlier LMSs. They are adapting to the latest trends such as AI, content authoring within platforms, skill matrices, content curation, video-based learning, gamification, and much more. Learning platforms will continue to evolve and drive better learning experiences in 2024 and beyond.

An LMS/LXP can very well be an employee retention tool in any organization if adopted in the right manner.

Steadily Increasing VR Training And Accessibility

VR training helps employees learn skills through interactive experiences that replicate real-world scenarios. Specialized training will be on the rise in 2024. Accessible content is another point of interest with accessibility standards gaining importance every year.

Intelligent Analytics And Reports To Drive Better Learning

Learning platforms are generating in-depth data point reports, which in turn are translating to intelligent analytics on specific learning patterns, performance, and areas of improvement. This will continue to be a strong trend for the year 2024.

Conclusion

To conclude, the year 2024 will see trends such as generative AI, skilling, the evolution of learning platforms, and the use of intelligent analytics to drive better learning.

