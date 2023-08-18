Creating Memorable And Engaging Curated Learning Journeys

It’s all about experience when it comes to genuinely profound learning programs. Traditional training will no longer cut it, and modern employees and external partners expect personalization. But how can technology help you create adaptive learning that meets the needs of every learner? The second episode of eLearning Unscripted, which features Dr. Allen Partridge from Adobe, delves into this question and how curated learning journeys make a world of difference.

Why Personalization Is Everything In L&D

To leave a lasting impression, you need to get inside your learners’ minds. Unfortunately, this isn’t feasible at the individual level because of time and resource constraints. However, modern technology and smart Instructional Design give us the power to curate custom-tailored learning journeys that are relatable, relevant, and timely to meet the diverse requirements of our audience. This podcast sheds light on how you can apply immersive learning strategies, AI-powered tech, and adaptive learning to provide hands-on experience and personalize the process.

About This eLearning Unscripted Podcast

How can you increase learner engagement and create experiences that really resonate with them? Here’s a sneak preview of what you’ll hear about in this podcast:

The most common misconceptions organizations have about learner experience

How curated learning journeys turn the engagement tides and meet the diverse needs of global teams

How organizations can leverage adaptive learning technologies to personalize the experience and facilitate real-world application

What the future holds for immersive learning

Listen to the podcast eLearning Unscripted: Curated Learning Journeys With Dr. Allen Partridge From Adobe today to dive deeper into AI in eLearning, personalized learning journeys, and immersive learning applications in L&D.

Want to enhance your learning programs and drive business success? Register for the Adobe Summit to build connections with the best in the industry and find out more about the latest trends.