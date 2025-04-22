An estimated 7.3 million Canadians — a record — took advantage of advance polls and cast their ballots over the long weekend, according to Elections Canada.

The non-partisan agency said based on its preliminary figures, that marks a 25 per cent increase from the 5.8 million electors who voted in advance during the 2021 federal election.

“We thank all election workers for their dedication and all voters for their patience,” said Elections Canada in a social media post.

Advance polls were open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday across the country.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for Elections Canada said it’s too early to say whether the record-high turnout will lead to higher voter turnout for the election overall, but said it’s a sign that Canadians are engaged.

During the last federal election more than 17 million voters cast their ballots, representing a voter turnout of 62.6 per cent, said the independent agency.