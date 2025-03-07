Workers at 11 German airports, including major transport hubs Frankfurt and Munich, are set to strike on Monday as part of an ongoing wage dispute, trade union verdi said.

Public sector workers and ground staff at Berlin airport, as well as in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen and Leipzig-Halle have also been called on to join the 24-hour industrial action, meaning operations at all major German airports will be affected.

Germany has been hit by strikes as the union tries to increase pressure on the federal government and municipalities ahead of another round of talks on a collective wage agreement covering some 2.5 million public sector workers.

Verdi is demanding an 8% pay rise – worth a minimum of €350 ($365) more per month – as well as higher bonuses and three additional days off.

Employers have rejected the demands as unaffordable, with both sides due to meet near Berlin for a third round off negotiations from March 14 to 16.

Some 20,000 health care workers took part in industrial action on Thursday, while employees at kindergartens and care facilities were due to go on strike on Friday.

A large share of employees at airport operators is covered by collective wage agreements for public sector workers, meaning they could join the industrial action due to start at midnight (2300 GMT Sunday).

Verdi on Friday also called on ground staff to strike for 24 hours, as the union is negotiating a separate collective agreement for the sector.

Industrial action related to the ongoing wage dispute led to flight cancellations at Germany’s Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Munich airports last month.

Public sector workers at Frankfurt Airport last went on strike in March 2023.

Verdi has criticized the employer side for not presenting a new offer during a second round of talks in mid-February.

“We have been forced to carry out this strike because the employers have so far not presented any offers in the current collective bargaining negotiations for public service employees and have shown no willingness to meet our justified demands,” said verdi deputy chairwoman Christine Behle.

She noted that the strike was announced in advance to allow passengers to make alternative travel plans.

German flagship carrier Lufthansa, whose biggest hub is based in Frankfurt, as well as aviation industry association ADV, have criticized the strikes.

Workers in Frankfurt have been asked to join a rally on Monday morning.