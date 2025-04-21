Abu Dhabi, UAE – Imagine a tower that doesn’t just stand still—but moves. Or at least appears to. That’s the architectural poetry behind ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, now taking shape on the shoreline of Al Reem Island.

The 35-storey landmark, comprising 174 units, emerges like a sculpture in motion—its curved balconies and cascading form echoing the soft sweep of a silk veil caught in the wind. The shimmering façade, inspired by couture fabrics, reflects light like liquid, turning the building into a living canvas.

Developed by Ohana Development in partnership with the world-renowned fashion house ELIE SAAB, this is Abu Dhabi’s first branded residential tower. Blending timeless elegance with contemporary design, it sets a new benchmark for refined waterfront living.

From dual-level penthouses with infinity pools to thoughtfully designed apartments, each residence is crafted to celebrate space, light, and serenity. Every detail—whether in form, material, or flow—reflects a lifestyle rooted in grace and intentionality.

From dual-level penthouses with infinity pools to thoughtfully designed serene garden-level residences, every unit is designed to frame not just a view, but a way of life.

ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana isn’t just a home it’s a statement of style and substance. A true fusion of architecture and artistry.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and construction of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. From serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, every project is chosen and designed to enhance lifestyle value through a blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. By fostering lifelong relationships with clients, Ohana ensures that each customer becomes part of the family, receiving properties that enrich their lives and enhance their investment portfolios.

Renowned for its world-class waterfront properties, Ohana’s flagship development, the Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana, exemplifies the brand’s promise to creating sophisticated, one-of-a-kind spaces. Additional signature projects include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection in Lebanon, Ohana Hills offering breathtaking views, and Ohana by the Sea, an exclusive collection of luxury homes. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

