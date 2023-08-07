Elinor Barker, already a gold medallist in the women’s team pursuit at the UCI cycling world championships in Glasgow, took a cliff-hanging win in the women’s Madison in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

In a dramatic climax to the 120-lap race, a high-speed crash prior to the penultimate lap forced a neutralisation, with Britain poised to take gold. After the restart, Barker and Neah Evans had to fight hard in the final sprint to hold off Australia and win by just three points.

Earlier, Britain’s Ethan Vernon won the men’s elimination race, despite tangling with Matthijs Büchli of the Netherlands towards the end of the race. But Vernon bounced back from the crash to overpower Dylan Bibic of Canada and win gold.

“When I crashed I didn’t really know the rules, so I just got back on and sprinted back on,” Vernon said. “I didn’t want to lose and I had good legs, so could not end it there.”

Vernon said the crash had boosted his motivation. “I came down and luckily I was fine. I landed on my side and I had some cuts. Sometimes when you have a crash you get a bit more adrenaline than you had before. It gave me time to reassess, see there were only seven left, and work out what I was going to do to win.”

Ethan Vernon with his gold medal for winning the men’s elimination race. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Vernon was one of the Britain team pursuit lineup – also including Dan Bigham, Ollie Wood and Charlie Tanfield – that crashed out of the discipline on the opening night of the track events. “We worked really hard for the team pursuit and we have all dedicated the last few weeks to that,” he said. “So for that to go wrong in the qualification was really disappointing for everyone. We have salvaged something.”

Newcastle’s Kieran Reilly won gold in the BMX freestyle on Glasgow Green, after a spectacular second run in which he pulled off a string of tricks. But he had to endure a long wait, compounded by a rain delay, before his world title was confirmed.

“It’s been a stressful half-hour,” he said. “It got to the point where it’s guaranteed I’ve got a medal before it rained, but the difference between getting a medal and a jersey, is huge.”

On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the mixed relay race, run over a 40.3‑kilometre route around Glasgow, will be raced by six‑rider national teams, as Switzerland seek to defend the title won last autumn in Australia.

Britain will be among the likely challengers, fielding a strong team of Bigham, Ben Turner and Vernon, who will then hand over to Elynor Bäckstedt, Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Shackley.

Kieran Reilly competes in the BMX freestyle final in Glasgow. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Georgi is also expected to be the protected rider in the elite women’s road race on Sunday, but there are concerns that further disruption may be planned by environmental protesters later in the week.

Mick Bennett, longstanding race director of the Tour of Britain and also race director at the world championships, knows that such protests increasingly threaten road racing, particularly as controversial sponsors invest in supporting teams and high profile athletes. “It’s on the open road, not in a stadium and it’s unticketed, so road racing is more vulnerable than other sports to carefully planned protests,” Bennett said.

With further road races to come in these UCI championships, the event organisers are working with the local authorities to gather intelligence. “Race organisers have to now factor in how they will manage the situation if it arises and what contingency, in terms of policing and logistics, they need to make,” Bennett said.

Assistant chief constable Mark Williams, Police Scotland lead for the UCI world championships, said: “A policing plan is in place to maintain public safety, enable peaceful protests and minimise disruption.”

“Campaigning and demonstration is a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life. Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt the event that risks public safety is not legitimate protest.”