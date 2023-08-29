The 2023 International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Junior and Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships are taking place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania from Aug. 24 to Sept. 3. The international competition is a showcase of young talent — Sub-Junior athletes are under 18 years of age, while the Junior division only includes athletes from 19 to 23 years old.

One of the sport’s most recent World Records occurred when Italian teen powerlifter Elisa Misiano set a Sub-Junior World Record as she squatted 138.5 kilograms (305.3 pounds) in the 52-kilogram weight class.

Misiano stepped away from the squat rack with the barbell on her shoulders and a spotter directly behind her. There were also spotters on each side of her as she performed the attempt. She wore a singlet, weight belt, and knee sleeves for the attempt — all considered to be raw lifting.

Once her feet were set and she received the command from the judge, Misiano descended into the bottom position. She immediately reversed her movement and came up with the weight. Her knees came in very slightly, but she appeared to have no trouble standing tall with the barbell to lockout. She then calmly re-racked the barbell. As the crowd applauded her effort, the judges gave her three white lights for her successful performance.

This is Misiano’s first World Record in any lift. Misiano’s performance beats the previous record by one-half of one kilogram. Russia’s Elizaveta Nikitina squatted 138 kilograms (304.2 pounds) at the 2019 European Powerlifting Federation (EPF) European Classic Championships.

According to Open Powerlifting, Misiano’s lift beats her personal best competition squat by six kilograms (13.2 pounds). Her previous best was 132.5 kilograms (292.1 pounds), which she performed at the 2023 Italian Powerlifting Federation (FIPL) Junior and Sub-Junior Nationals meet.

Elisa Misiano (52KG) | 2023 IPF World Classic Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships Top Stats

Squat — 138.5 kilograms (305.3 pounds) | Sub-Junior World Record

— 138.5 kilograms (305.3 pounds) | Bench Press — 72.5 kilograms (159.8 pounds) | Personal Record in Competition

— 72.5 kilograms (159.8 pounds) | Deadlift — 127.5 kilograms (281.1 pounds) | Personal Record in Competition

— 127.5 kilograms (281.1 pounds) | Total — 338.5 kilograms (742.3 pounds) | Personal Record in Competition

Misiano weighed in at 49.64 kilograms (109.4 pounds), well under the 52-kilogram (114-pound) weight class limit, making her the lightest athlete in her category. Notably, Misiano was unsuccessful in her opening squat, failing to lockout 135 kilograms (297.6 pounds). She rallied to complete the 135-kilo lift on her second attempt and secured the World Record with her final squat. Misiano placed second in the overall competition, behind Jessica Haggerty’s 352.5-kilogram (777.1-pound) total.

The 2023 IPF World Classic is only Misiano’s second full meet at either the national or international level. She most recently competed in the bench press-only FIPL National Bertoletti Cup in July 2023. With a World Record to her credit already, she shows a lot of potential to one day become a major player in women’s powerlifting.

There is no official word on when Misiano expects to compete again. The 2023 World Junior and Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 3, 2023. Livestreams of the meets can be found on the IPF YouTube channel.

Featured Image: @theipf on Instagram