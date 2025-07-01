WIMBLEDON, England — American No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula suffered her earliest defeat at a major since 2020 as she was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the world No. 116, in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Pegula came into Wimbledon on the back of her ninth career title in Bad Homburg, Germany, where she beat former world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the final — on grass.

The match took less than an hour. Pegula is the highest seed to fall in either the women’s or men’s singles so far.

Sporting tape on her left knee, Pegula had beaten Cocciaretto in their only previous meeting, at Wimbledon in 2023, but hit just five winners and made 24 unforced errors as she slumped to defeat. She also struggled on second serve, winning just 42% of points.

It’s the first time the American has lost in the first round of any Grand Slam event since the 2020 French Open.

Cocciaretto will play either Tatiana Maria of Germany or another American, Katie Volynets, in the second round.