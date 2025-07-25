Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



In soccer games, “ball-trapping”—quickly changing direction after receiving a pass to transition into an attack—is a critical maneuver. This action can significantly influence the flow of a match, especially when executed effectively in the space between an opponent’s midfield and defensive lines. However, the specific physical techniques used by skilled ball-trappers during actual gameplay have not been well understood.

In a new study published in the International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching, researchers examined ball-trapping action involving a 180-degree directional change among university soccer players. The motion sequence—including stopping the ball, changing direction, and passing—was recorded using infrared cameras. Participants were divided into two groups:

An advanced group consisting of players with experience at the national tournament level.

An intermediate group without such experience.

The results showed that advanced players committed fewer trapping errors than intermediate players, largely due to more accurate alignment of their feet in relation to the center of the ball. They also absorbed the ball’s momentum more effectively by executing a quick outward rotation of the ankles. In addition, an advanced player tended to rotate their body and pelvis toward the intended direction of movement when trapping the ball. They pre-positioned their feet to support this motion, allowing them to change direction smoothly and maintain balance while maintaining ball control.

These findings demonstrate that advanced players perform efficient and purposeful trapping by anticipating directional changes and preparing their movements in advance while maintaining control of the ball.

This research offers valuable insights for soccer players seeking to improve their ball-trapping skills.

