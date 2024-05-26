Brooke in for a second
Brooke added: “I mean it’s one of those things, you have to rewatch it because when you’re in there you’re getting hit but you’re also hitting.
“I don’t think I’m experienced enough to think, ‘I’m 100 per cent winning this.’
“But because of the knockdown I can see me winning it but I’ll have to watch it back.
“I was just saying to Paige, we now we get a big money rematch! This is perfect.”
VanZant wants rematch
Probed on a second bout, the ex-UFC star said: “I said it would be a tough fight, the whole camp.
“I knew how tough she was, I took the fight for a reason. I was excited, I watched her past fights I knew it would be tough.
“It is what it is it sets up the perfect rematch.”
Massive result for Elle Brooke
Despite going into the fight as the defending champion, you have to look at the reality that Brooke came into this world from being an influencer.
Tonight she fought a professional fighter and took it to her, even knocking her down in the process.
What a dream Elle Brooke is living and this seems just the start of her fighting career.
Talk of Dubai showdown ahead
In her post-match interview Elle Brooke has spoken of these two fighters doing it all again in the UAE.
If it is anything like tonight’s fight it will be a must-watch.
Everyone will be trying to get on that card for a huge event.
Brooke knockdown not enough for win
Despite hitting Paige VanZant with a great punch to send her to the canvas for an eight count she could only manage a draw.
The fitness of her opponent saw her come back into the bout in the latter rounds and hurt Elle Brooke.
It was hard to pick a winner and the draw was probably the right result.
Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant
One judge scores it 48-46 to Elle Brooke.
The second judge scores it 48-46 to Paige VanZant.
And the final judge scores it 47-47.
As a result it is a draw between these two warriors and we are all set up for a rematch between the pair.
