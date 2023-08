Alan Baillie appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford, on Thursday, August 10, charged with assaulting Andrea Mulholland between February 4 and 7, this year, causing actual bodily harm.

The 52-year-old of Canal Way in Ellesmere, pleaded not guilty.

Recorder Jason MacAdam told Baillie that a trial will take place at some point in the fortnight beginning July 1, 2024 and is expected to last one or two days.

He was granted conditional bail.