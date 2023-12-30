Elliott Wilson has been a staple of Hip Hop culture for over 25 years and he’s just about seen it all while adapting to the ever-changing media landscape.

In a clip posted to Instagram on Thursday (December 28), Wilson revealed his selections for the “Mount Rushmore of Hip Hop Media,” excluding himself.

“Hip Hop media Mount Rushmore modern day not including me, obviously, because I belong — Sway, Angie Martinez, Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden,” he stated.

Fans chimed in with their opinions in the comments, as some took issue with YN’s picks and mentioned the likes of Big Boy, Ebro, and N.O.R.E. among others.

“U can’t forget @therealnoreaga no interview comes close to a drink champs interview,” producer Scram Jones wrote.

Another commenter added: “ANGIE & SWAY earned their places, for decades… The Toss up is JOE.. Cause BIG BOY has be a staple for years, and some really great dissecting interviews, rather a Convo in Trendy topics.”

The former XXL Editor-in-Chief is no stranger to stirring the pot on social media with his peers in the Hip Hop community. Wilson recently clashed with both Drake and Nicki Minaj.

The latter took place earlier in December when he appeared to take a shot at Nicki when he posted a photo of the rapper twerking during her appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch livestream and captioned it: “Hip Hop journalism.”

The Rap Radar Podcast host had been critical of Hip Hop artists in recent months for snubbing rap media outlets and instead doing interviews and podcasts with people he labels “outsiders.”

However, days later, Wilson ended up apologizing to the popular streamer as he let his competitive nature get the best of him.

“I apologize to @KaiCenat and his fam,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a platform, and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and the young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward.”

In a message sent just a few minutes before, the Hip Hop journalism OG referred to a classic JAY-Z line about 50 Cent from “It’s Hot”: “Go against Nicki? I must’ve been dense. The Barbz tore me up, and even 50 Cent.”